Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis is thrilled to see one of her leading strikers, Hildah “Breadwinner” Magaia, finally moving to a “top team” after joining Kansas City Current in the US, saying that's where she'll show her true colours as a top player.
Magaia joined US National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) side Kansas City on loan, for the remainder of the season, from Liga MX Femenil outfit Mazatlán a fortnight ago. Kansas City is her fourth club overseas since leaving SA, when she was playing for Tuks in 2021.
“I think it's an exciting move for Hildah. Hildah has gone to Sweden [where she played for Moron between February 2021 and March 2022] and played in the second division, she's gone to South Korea [and played for Sejong Sportstoto from March 2022 and January 2024] and went to Mexico [to play for Mazatlán for eight months until she joined Kansas City],'' Ellis said.
“Most of the time she's played for below mid-table teams and now she's gone to one of the top teams. We are always speaking about our players playing for better teams in the bigger leagues but someone has to start somewhere and I am glad that she's got this opportunity. Hopefully, she gets more opportunities there and show what she's worth.''
The Banyana coach suggested that Magaia has been held back by playing for “struggling” teams in the past.
“When you play for struggling teams, you don't get to show people your true quality. Hildah scored goals in Sweden and South Korea but now it's the opportunity for her to show quality in a better league and she's coached by Vlatko Andonovski, who's one of the best coaches in the world.''
Last year, Magaia scored a team-high nine goals in 21 appearances for Sejong, where she made 16 starts. She also scored four goals for Mazatlán during the 2023/2024 Liga MX Femenil Clausura tournament. Her meteoric rise earned her a slot on the Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list this year.
SowetanLIVE
Ellis thrilled to see Magaia move to US
Banyana coach happy striker will get exposure at US side Kansas City
Image: Christiaan Kotze
Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis is thrilled to see one of her leading strikers, Hildah “Breadwinner” Magaia, finally moving to a “top team” after joining Kansas City Current in the US, saying that's where she'll show her true colours as a top player.
Magaia joined US National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) side Kansas City on loan, for the remainder of the season, from Liga MX Femenil outfit Mazatlán a fortnight ago. Kansas City is her fourth club overseas since leaving SA, when she was playing for Tuks in 2021.
“I think it's an exciting move for Hildah. Hildah has gone to Sweden [where she played for Moron between February 2021 and March 2022] and played in the second division, she's gone to South Korea [and played for Sejong Sportstoto from March 2022 and January 2024] and went to Mexico [to play for Mazatlán for eight months until she joined Kansas City],'' Ellis said.
“Most of the time she's played for below mid-table teams and now she's gone to one of the top teams. We are always speaking about our players playing for better teams in the bigger leagues but someone has to start somewhere and I am glad that she's got this opportunity. Hopefully, she gets more opportunities there and show what she's worth.''
The Banyana coach suggested that Magaia has been held back by playing for “struggling” teams in the past.
“When you play for struggling teams, you don't get to show people your true quality. Hildah scored goals in Sweden and South Korea but now it's the opportunity for her to show quality in a better league and she's coached by Vlatko Andonovski, who's one of the best coaches in the world.''
Last year, Magaia scored a team-high nine goals in 21 appearances for Sejong, where she made 16 starts. She also scored four goals for Mazatlán during the 2023/2024 Liga MX Femenil Clausura tournament. Her meteoric rise earned her a slot on the Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list this year.
SowetanLIVE
Downs Ladies optimistic before US tour
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Women’s Month wrap with Banyana's Kaylin Swart and administrator Lelentle Mosimane
Kgoale urges firms to launch cup tournament
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos