As they are involved in five competitions this season, Stellenbosch tactician Steve Barker has made it clear that their main focus will be the Betway Premiership in the 2024/25 term.
“It's always exciting to play in the league... it's the ultimate prize. Cups are nice to be doing well but ultimately as a player, as a coach, as a club, league titles are the most important, so we want to give it our best shot,'' Barker said during Premiership's launch in Sandton last week.
“We want to compete on all levels and make sure we take each game at a time, each competition at a time ... but a huge focus has to be on the league because the league is a foundation for you to play in Africa and it's a foundation for you to grow as a football club, so the league is very important for us.”
Stellenbosch have already booked their slot in the MTN8 final, where they will face Orlando Pirates at a yet-to-be-confirmed venue on October 5, while they are also in the CAF Confederation Cup's second preliminary round, where they'll meet Congolese side Vita Club over two legs.
The first leg is billed for Cape Town Stadium on Friday, while the second leg is away seven days later. Stellies will also participate in the Carling Knockout and Nedbank Cup as the season progresses.
As they've just sold gifted winger Antonio van Wyk to Austrian side SV Ried, while they are also on the verge of selling Ivorian forward Anicet Oura, who can also play as a winger, to unnamed Qatari side, Barker confirmed they were looking for sign a player or two to fill the gaps left by Van Wyk and Oura.
“We still have one or two positions we need to fill after losing Antonio and Oura... we are in the market for a winger. Hopefully, we can get that done as soon as possible. Otherwise, we are happy with the squad we have,'' Barker said.
SowetanLIVE
League a top priority as Barker fights on five fronts
Stellies to beef up squad after losing two key players
Image: Ashley Vlotman
