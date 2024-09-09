Soccer

Franco sets lofty target after tepid first season

Usuthu coach believes top four is feasible

09 September 2024 - 11:00
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Pablo Franco Martin, head coach of AmaZulu FC
Pablo Franco Martin, head coach of AmaZulu FC
Image: Darren Stewart

AmaZulu coach Pablo Franco has high hopes that Usuthu will achieve their goal of finishing in the top four this season.

AmaZulu finished 11th last term, Francos first at the club. The Spaniard sees no reason why they cant accomplish their objective of finishing in the top four in the 2024/25 campaign, banking on last seasons lessons among other things.

I am really excited for my second season at AmaZulu. We have huge expectations this season. We know its going to be tough but we are also confident. We know what we are capable of.

I am really excited for my second season at AmaZulu. We have huge expectations this season. We know it’s going to be tough but we are also confident. We know what we are capable of.
AmaZulu coach Pablo Franco

"We learnt a lot of lessons from last season, so we are going to use those lessons to make sure we finish in the top four, Franco said during the launch of Betway Premiership in Sandton last week.

Franco also suggested he was satisfied with the playing personnel at his disposal as he feels they are competent. Experienced centre-back Kwanda Mngonyama and deadly striker Etiosa Ighodaro are some of Usuthus new signings this season.

We trust the quality of our players and our capacity as the technical team. Also, with the support of our fans, we are sure that we will be better than last season. Our squad is very strong and the players have the right attitude, so we should be where we want to be by the end of the season, the Usuthu coach said.

AmaZulu will get their Premiership programme under way by trading blows with Polokwane City at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday. Franco has emphasised the importance of collecting points early after they had a slow start last season.

We need to start the season better than we did last season. Its very important to start collecting points very early into the season because that also boosts your confidence. Last season we didnt start well and that hurt our confidence going forward, Franco said.

SowetanLIVE

SuperSport on the hunt for two centre-forwards

SuperSport United mentor Gavin Hunt has revealed that they are looking to buy two strikers before the PSL transfer window slams shut on September 20.
Sport
3 days ago

Pirates are the team to beat this PSL season, says Mngqithi

Mamelodi Sundowns' Manqoba Mngqithi has tipped Orlando Pirates to challenge them for the championship, albeit suggesting that Bucs' “tendency of ...
Sport
3 days ago

Riveiro predicts more competitive PSL title race

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has predicted that the Betway Premiership title race will be wide open this season, insisting it wasn't only Bucs' ...
Sport
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Young pool sensation shines in sport not easily accessible for girls
Hamilton Ndlovu’s luxury cars to fetch R7m at auction