"Proud" Bafana coach Hugo Broos believes his captain stands a good chance to actually win the Ballon d'Or Yashin Trophy, albeit suggesting being a "nobody" compared to fellow nominees may count against him. Williams is nominated alongside the likes of Italy's Gianluigi Donnarumma and Unai Simon of Spain, among others.
"It's surely something I am proud of. When you see the performances of Ronwen, not only in the national team but with Sundowns ... he was special, maybe with the national team at the latest Afcon, I think we can say he deserves it,'' Broos stated.
"For me he has a chance to win it but yeah, he's only a South African and you know in things like this people look for a bigger name."
Williams said he was lost for words, hoping his nomination will inspire the current and next generation of players in SA.
"I am speechless. I've got no words to describe how I am feeling at the moment. It's a surreal feeling. I am just proud and excited...not for myself but more for SA as a whole. I hope this will inspire the next generation and the current players,'' Williams told his Downs' media department yesterday.
On facing Uganda, Broos said: "Yes we know that Uganda are not the most quality team in Africa but they're a tough team. They are playing with a great dedication...they're runners, so that means it will be a tough game.''
Why I play better with Bafana than with Downs – Zwane
Mshishi credits 'free role' in national team
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Bafana Bafana acting captain Themba "Mshishi" Zwane cited playing a "free role" as the main reason he's been more productive for the national side than for his team, Mamelodi Sundowns, in recent times.
With Ronwen Williams, who's been trending after becoming the first goalkeeper to be nominated for Fifa's Ballon d'Or Yashin Trophy while playing for an African club, still sidelined by a shoulder injury, his Sundowns teammate, Zwane, will captain Bafana when they face Uganda in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier at Orlando Stadium on Friday evening (6pm).
"I'd like to thank the coach for the opportunity that he gave me and I promise that I will do my best,'' the soft-spoken Zwane said at a presser at Orlando Stadium yesterday.
"It's the free role that I am playing here at the national team. It helps me so much to connect with the strikers and the midfielders. I am so much comfortable, especially when I am playing a No.10 role, playing in between the lines, and I think that's what helps me do well at the national team because I play around the box.''
Mshishi also highlighted that Williams' nomination was a testimony that hard workers get rewarded. "This says a lot. It shows that hard work really pays off. I mean, Ronza works a lot...he's quality and we're happy for him,'' Zwane noted.
