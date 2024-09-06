Grobler and Ighodaro scored a combined 20 goals in all competitions last season. Pirates' Zakhele Lepasa, who spent a few months on loan at SuperSport, is one of the strikers linked to the side before the transfer window closes. However, Hunt insisted he knew nothing about Lepasa's interest.
“I read about the interest in Zakhele Lepasa yesterday in the media. It was news to me as well, that’s the first time I have heard about it. I didn’t know anything about it,'' Hunt said.
Matsatsantsa will face Tshwane foes Sundowns in their first league game of the season at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on September 17. Hunt has welcomed starting against the perennial league champions, albeit he's bemoaning that their foreign recruits are still struggling to secure work permits.
“The games are games... the fixtures came out like that, so we will embrace it. We are looking forward to it. We won't have a few players... we are still waiting for work permits and things like that, which is normal but there should be some agreement between the league and home affairs but anyway, it is what it is, it's difficult,'' Hunt stated.
SuperSport on the hunt for two centre-forwards
Grobler's injury, Ighodaro's exit cripple Matsatsantsa
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
SuperSport United mentor Gavin Hunt has revealed they are looking to buy two strikers before the PSL transfer window slams shut on September 20.
Hunt indicated that their desire to bring two centre-forwards on board is influenced by the prolonged unavailability of their long-serving talisman Bradley Grobler and the departure of Etiosa “Godspower” Ighodaro.
“We've got to bring two [strikers]... we've got nothing. We are struggling there. We lost Ighodaro and we lost Bradley, so it's a big blow,'' Hunt said during the launch of Betway Premiership at the Galleria in Sandton early this week.
Grobler suffered an unspecified injury in the 59th minute of their 3-1 loss to Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 quarterfinals at Orlando Stadium early last month. The 36-year-old striker has since gone under the knife and is expected to be out for at least four months. Ighodaro, who was on loan at Matsatsantsa from Mamelodi Sundowns last season, joined AmaZulu on a similar basis this season.
