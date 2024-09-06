Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has predicted that the Betway Premiership title race will be wide open this season, insisting it wasn’t only Bucs’ responsibility to stop Mamelodi Sundowns’ spun-out supremacy.
“It is our third season together [with Pirates]. We know how difficult it is to finish at the top in a league dominated by one team for the last seven years,” Riveiro said this week at the launch of Betway Premiership in Sandton.
“So, it’s everyone’s responsibility in the competition, in my opinion, to make the league more competitive, to have more teams fighting for the title. That’s what I think will happen... We have much better sides this season, better squads. The competition looks more balanced.”
The Sea Robbers amassed 50 points, 23 behind champions Sundowns last term. Riveiro said they aimed to improve their point tally and finish in a better position, which means they target the title. “In our case, we want to finish better than last time, in terms of the football we want to play, and the points we want to collect,” he said.
Riveiro predicts more competitive PSL title race
Pirates coach calls on other teams to end Downs' dominance
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Pirates have already shown flashes of brilliance this preseason as they are now on course to win what would be their third MTN8 title on the bounce after reaching the final, where they will meet Stellenbosch on October 5.
Bucs’ brilliance has also been influenced by the electrifying atmosphere their fans have been creating wherever they play. “It’s an privilege for us to have the fan base we have. Seeing them recently coming to stadiums in huge numbers makes a difference because they are in a good space with the team right now. If we can manage to keep them close to us for the whole season, we will benefit for sure,'' Riveiro stated.
The Sea Robbers are involved in five tournaments this season: the MTN8, the CAF Champions League, the domestic league, the Carling Knockout and the Nedbank Cup. Even so, Riveiro has insisted they have enough players to cope.
“Forty-two [players they have], what do you think? We don’t have problems in terms of numbers, and we don’t have problems in terms of quality in the squad. We have more than enough players. We will, indeed, play a lot of games, but it’s the same thing all over the world... big teams are playing many games,” he said.
