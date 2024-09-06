“I believe we've got the team and the ammunition to really fight and make sure that we win this first one because it's very important. The DStv started and ended with us, why not the Betway as well? We've got the responsibility to win because we've got the resources...we've got everything that's needed to win,'' the Sundowns coach said.
Mngqithi is already under pressure after failing to reach the MTN8 final courtesy of losing 2-0 on aggregate against Stellenbosch in a two-legged semifinal. The Sundowns coach insinuated there was no need to panic based on their MTN8 shortcomings as this has always been a competition they struggle in.
“We know very well that the MTN8 has always been that cup that's a challenge for us...even when we won the Champions League [in 2016], the only cup we didn't win was the MTN8, so we have a responsibility to fight to win the championship,'' Mngqithi said.
Asked what he made of the criticism he's been subjected to after their MTN8 semifinal elimination, Mngqithi replied: “When you are leading the orchestra, try to turn away from the crowd...it's always important.”
Sundowns' next game is CAF Champions League second preliminary round against Swazi side Mbabane Swallows at Lucas Moripe Stadium on September 14.
SowetanLIVE
Pirates are the team to beat this PSL season, says Mngqithi
But Brazilians aim to dominate yet again under a new sponsor
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has tipped Orlando Pirates to challenge them for the championship, albeit suggesting that Bucs' “tendency of losing against small teams” will give the Brazilians the edge.
“I think Orlando Pirates will be our main challenger for the title this season because they've got enough depth and quality, but they've got a tendency of losing against small teams and the league is won by winning all the 'small games'. Even if they can beat you, but if you can beat all the other small teams, you will win the league,'' Mngqithi said at Betway Premiership's launch in Sandton early this week.
Sundowns will be gunning for their eighth league title on the trot in Betway's inaugural year as the headline sponsor, having just replaced DStv, who prematurely pulled out after they had replaced Absa in 2020. Mngqithi is optimistic of another league success, banking on the side's resources.
“I believe we've got the team and the ammunition to really fight and make sure that we win this first one because it's very important. The DStv started and ended with us, why not the Betway as well? We've got the responsibility to win because we've got the resources...we've got everything that's needed to win,'' the Sundowns coach said.
Mngqithi is already under pressure after failing to reach the MTN8 final courtesy of losing 2-0 on aggregate against Stellenbosch in a two-legged semifinal. The Sundowns coach insinuated there was no need to panic based on their MTN8 shortcomings as this has always been a competition they struggle in.
“We know very well that the MTN8 has always been that cup that's a challenge for us...even when we won the Champions League [in 2016], the only cup we didn't win was the MTN8, so we have a responsibility to fight to win the championship,'' Mngqithi said.
Asked what he made of the criticism he's been subjected to after their MTN8 semifinal elimination, Mngqithi replied: “When you are leading the orchestra, try to turn away from the crowd...it's always important.”
Sundowns' next game is CAF Champions League second preliminary round against Swazi side Mbabane Swallows at Lucas Moripe Stadium on September 14.
SowetanLIVE
Kopo targets one trophy, top-8 finish this season
Barker credits his players after strong start of the season
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos