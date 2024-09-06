Chaine, on current form, should start tonight but that could prove risky – first because international football is a different beast, but more pertinently, it could set a dangerous precedent of a newcomer usurping supposed incumbents or those considered next in line. Keeping the dressing room harmonious is one of the reasons teams could never be selected solely on form.
NKARENG MATSHE | Williams' absence shows we're sitting on keeper crisis
Image: Lefty Shivambu
The current Fifa international break could not have come at a more awkward time for Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos.
Only a handful of the players he selected for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Uganda and South Sudan have seen competitive action in the past few weeks, as many teams remained in pre-season ahead of the official start of the Betway Premiership next weekend.
But Broos’s biggest problem is that he goes into the two matches – against Uganda’s Cranes at Orlando Stadium tonight and South Sudan away on Tuesday – without his regular captain and keeper, Ronwen Williams. This is a major blow because Williams has been the mainstay of Broos’ Bafana over the past three years.
More testimony that Williams has been Bafana’s best player was seen with this week’s historic nomination for the Ballon d’Or award among the top keepers in the world. His record-breaking exploits at the Afcon in Ivory Coast earlier this year – where he won the golden glove – have rightfully earned him world recognition, and Bafana beginning official qualifying for a key tournament can’t be ideal.
Broos relied heavily on the Mamelodi Sundowns keeper. Even in less demanding fixtures, he barely gave minutes to his deputies, Veli Mothwa and Ricardo Goss, and the coach cannot be blamed for that.
But now he has no choice but to call on one of his less experienced keepers to take the gloves, while SA Footballer of the Year Williams recovers from injury. Broos’s biggest headache is that neither Mothwa nor Goss – albeit they’ve been to many camps as Williams’s understudies – has had sufficient game time in recent weeks. Does he now look to first-time call-up Sipho Chaine, the Orlando Pirates man who’s had an excellent fortnight in helping the team to the MTN8 final?
Why I play better with Bafana than with Downs – Zwane
Chaine, on current form, should start tonight but that could prove risky – first because international football is a different beast, but more pertinently, it could set a dangerous precedent of a newcomer usurping supposed incumbents or those considered next in line. Keeping the dressing room harmonious is one of the reasons teams could never be selected solely on form.
Last week, Broos bemoaned the dominance of non-SA keepers in PSL teams, with just six out of the 16 elite division clubs preferring a South African No 1. This is a crisis that the SA Football Association, were it a competent organisation, would long have addressed.
How about putting a moratorium on importing keepers into the country? Or setting strict criteria, such as having amassed a certain number of caps, for an international keeper to qualify for a PSL clearance?
Interestingly, Chaine had to bide his time before ascending to the Pirates number one spot, having found Ghana skipper Richard Ofori there.
For this particular camp, Broos should also have widened his pool by looking at Sage Stephens, who doubtless has had a better run than Chaine in recent weeks (having played four games without conceding and producing stupendous saves in the two-legged MTN8 semifinal against Sundowns).
Perhaps the fact that Stephens is aged 33 may have counted against him but in such an emergency, he would have been a sound consideration.
The truth is that there’s a serious dearth of exceptional local keepers. We may be sitting on a time bomb.
But we should trust Broos to make the right decision regarding who takes over the gloves tonight and on Tuesday for Bafana to have a perfect start to the qualifiers. In the long term, however, we should consider stringent action to ensure we breed more local keepers of international standing. The exceptionally brilliant Williams is 32 and we can’t rely on him forever.
