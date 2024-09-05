Truter targets top eight finish with Bay

After saving their top-flight status through winning the playoffs last term, Richards Bay mentor Brandon “Brakkies” Truter wants to see a mindset shift from his squad this season, targeting to at least finish in the top eight.
Truter, who coached Bay in the second-tier between July 2018 and September 2019, returned to the club for a second spell early last month, replacing Vusumuzi Vilakazi.
Vilakazi had helped Bay keep their Premiership franchise by winning the round-robin playoffs after they had finished 15th.
“We don’t want the situation where we will find ourselves in the playoffs again. There are a lot of changes to be made.There’s a lot of mentalities we need to change within the team, and we have two weeks left. I’ve been with the team for four weeks and I am happy with the progress,'' Truter said at the launch of Betway Premiership in Sandton on Tuesday.
“With the signings we’ve made, especially the likes of [Thabiso] Kutumela and [Siyethemba] Sithebe, the expectations go a little bit higher. Top eight is our target, but, personally, I think we can even achieve more if we get our mentality right.''
The Natal Rich Boys face Royal in Prince Mangosuthu Legacy Cup semifinals at Ulundi Stadium on Saturday.
Truter reckons the one-day preseason tournament will help them see where they are before the start of the league. “We have a tournament in front of us this week, the Legacy Cup, and that will gauge us as to where we are, but I think we are on the right track,'' he said.
The Bay coach said they were still keen to sign at least one more player before the PSL transfer window closes on September 20. “We are not done yet in the market. We are discussing one or two areas we need to strengthen if we get the right players,” he said.
