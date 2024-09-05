Chippa United coach Kwanele Kopo is aiming to turn the club into a stable mid-table team that will never ever flirt with relegation.
"This season, Chippa is going to be a completely changed team and I think that has been evident in the number of players that have joined and left the club,” Kopo said during the launch of the Betway Premiership in Sandton on Tuesday.
“It’s a rebuilding phase for us. We are coaches that come from processes... I’ve been at SuperSport United, I’ve been at Wits University, so we’d like to build Chippa to be a stable team that will not be fighting relegation every season.”
Kopo – who joined the club as co-coach with Thapo September in January before he was elevated to head coach in July – wants Chippa to be in the top eight from the word go until the season is concluded. He’s also targeting one trophy.
“Our first objective this season is to do better than last season, where we finished 12th. We need to be in the top eight... from the beginning until the end of the season,” he said.
“Secondly, last season we went to the Nedbank Cup semifinals... this season we want to do two more, get to a final and win it. This is important for us as the only Premiership club in the Eastern Cape, but we are not naive to the challenges ahead of us."
The Chippa tactician suggested the fact that the league didn’t start in August as usual helped them. The league only kicksoff on Saturday, September 14, with Chippa’s opening game on September 18 away to Orlando Pirates. “The prolonged preseason has helped us. Now we will be better prepared for the start of the league than [if the league opened] on August 3,” Kopo said.
Kopo targets one trophy, top-8 finish this season
We don't want to flirt with relegation, ever – Chippa coach
Image: Veli Nhlapo
