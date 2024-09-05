“It's like my body has left me. I've never had a feeling like this before.
“There are so many people I can thank, so many coaches, people throughout the journey. This didn't start now, it started years and years ago. I also have to thank my parents.”
Williams said he found out about the nomination in a phone call from “a media officer”.
“I couldn't believe it when a media officer gave me a call. I thought he was joking and then he said he was serious — I went numb.
“I didn't have any feeling, I didn't know how to feel. When he congratulated me and wished me well, that's when it sunk in. When I dropped the call I couldn't believe it.
“I told my partner and my son — we had a moment where tears were rolling and I got emotional. It's been a roller-coaster of a career and a roller-coaster from where I've come from to where I am now.
“So I just had mixed emotions.”
‘I thought he was joking’: Ronwen Williams on call about Yashin Trophy nomination
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix
Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns captain Ronwen Williams says he “went numb” and was speechless and shocked to find out he had been nominated among the world's elite goalkeepers for Fifa's Ballon d'Or Yashin Trophy.
He said he did not believe the person who phoned him with the news.
Williams made history becoming the first goalkeeper to be nominated for Fifa's goalkeeper of the year award while playing for an African club. He was the only African in the 10 nominees.
The former SuperSport United player is the fourth African goalkeeper to be nominated for the awards after Cameroonian Andre Onana, Senegalese Edouard Mendy and Moroccan Yassine Bounou.
His nomination comes after hitting international headlines in February with his superb exploits helping Bafana Bafana win the bronze medal at this year's Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.
The full penalty shoot-out, Bafana Bafana vs Cape Verde, with Ronwen Williams' four saves in the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals in February. - Total Soka
Williams saved four penalties in a quarterfinal shoot-out win over Cape Verde to take Bafana to their first semifinal in 24 years.
He kept five clean sheets in seven games at the Nations Cup, four of those in succession and conceded three goals to be named goalkeeper of the tournament.
He also helped steer Sundowns to the 2023-2024 Caf Champions League semifinals and seventh Premiership title in succession with a record 72 points.
“I am speechless. I've got no words to describe how I'm feeling. I'm still in shock — it's like it hasn't sunk in yet,” Williams said.
“I'm proud, excited, happy — not for myself; more for South Africa. I hope this will inspire the next generation, inspire the players that they can believe and chase their dreams.
“Just believe we as South Africans can achieve the unthinkable. I'm so proud and happy, I can't express how I'm feeling.
Ronwen Williams makes history, nominated for Ballon d’Or Yashin Trophy
“It's like my body has left me. I've never had a feeling like this before.
“There are so many people I can thank, so many coaches, people throughout the journey. This didn't start now, it started years and years ago. I also have to thank my parents.”
Williams said he found out about the nomination in a phone call from “a media officer”.
“I couldn't believe it when a media officer gave me a call. I thought he was joking and then he said he was serious — I went numb.
“I didn't have any feeling, I didn't know how to feel. When he congratulated me and wished me well, that's when it sunk in. When I dropped the call I couldn't believe it.
“I told my partner and my son — we had a moment where tears were rolling and I got emotional. It's been a roller-coaster of a career and a roller-coaster from where I've come from to where I am now.
“So I just had mixed emotions.”
Foreign keepers give Broos a headache
Williams is injured so not in Bafana coach Hugo Broos' squad for the 2025 Nations Cup qualifiers against Uganda at Orlando Stadium on Friday (6pm) and South Sudan in Juba on Tuesday.
Seven-time successive league champions Sundowns kick their 2024-2025 Betway Premiership season off against SuperSport United at Loftus Versfeld on September 17.
“I'm excited the Betway Premiership is kicking off soon — this is our bread and butter,” Williams said.
“We know it's going to be tough, we know everyone is gunning for us, but the big boys need to rise up and at Mamelodi Sundowns we know what we need to do to win.”
The other nominees for the Yashin trophy are:
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos