SuperSport coach Gavin Hunt has made smart moves in the transfer market by recruiting good players like Nyiko Mobbie, Pogiso Sanoka, Brooklyn Poggenpoel, Vincent Pule and Keanin Ayer Boya.
Ndlovu said he is confident Matsatsantsa have assembled a balanced squad that can compete for trophies in the Betway Premiership, where they start with their clash against neighbours and seven-time successive champions Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus on September 17.
On a personal note, Ndlovu said he wants to improve on assists and goals and keep his midfield partnership with Grant Margeman going.
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Siphesihle Ndlovu confident Bafana will get good results
Image: Thabo Ramokgothwane/VisionView
In the 35th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by SuperSport United midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu.
Ndlovu, who has also played for Maritzburg United and Orlando Pirates, is confident Bafana Bafana will get maximum points in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Uganda at Orlando Stadium on Friday (6pm) and South Sudan in Juba on Tuesday.
SuperSport coach Gavin Hunt has made smart moves in the transfer market by recruiting good players like Nyiko Mobbie, Pogiso Sanoka, Brooklyn Poggenpoel, Vincent Pule and Keanin Ayer Boya.
Ndlovu said he is confident Matsatsantsa have assembled a balanced squad that can compete for trophies in the Betway Premiership, where they start with their clash against neighbours and seven-time successive champions Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus on September 17.
On a personal note, Ndlovu said he wants to improve on assists and goals and keep his midfield partnership with Grant Margeman going.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos