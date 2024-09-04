Those bites, those goals, that handball: Suárez retires as Uruguay’s top scorer

Inter Miami CF striker Luis Suárez is ending his historic run with the Uruguay national team.

The nation's all-time leading scorer with 69 goals, Suárez, 37, announced Monday he will retire from international duties after Friday's Fifa 2026 World Cup qualifier against Paraguay in Montevideo, Uruguay.

“Friday, it's hard to even say it, will be my last game with my country's national team,” said Suárez said. “But it's something I'd been thinking about, analysing. I think it's the right moment because I have my reasons.

“I'll play with the same hopes I had in my first game in 2007, with the same enthusiasm and the same hopes of that 19-year-old kid. And this old, veteran player with this incredible national team career will give his life on Friday.