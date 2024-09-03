Soccer

Mammila’s future with Baroka uncertain

Chairman demands answers after poor start

03 September 2024 - 06:00
Neville Khoza Journalist
Morgan Mammila coach of Baroka
Image: Philip Maeta

Morgan Mammila’s future with Baroka hangs in the balance as chairman Khurishi Mphahlele is demanding answers after their poor performances.

Baroka were thumped 4-1 by Upington City in their second match of the Motsepe Foundation Championship at Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs Stadium on Saturday.

That thumping followed their 1-1 draw with Orbit College in their opening match last week at home and they are third from the bottom with only a point after two games.

This has left Mphahlele furious and he has summoned the technical team to a meeting where they will have to answer for their poor results.

Sources at Baroka have revealed that Mammila will leave the club as Mphahlele is not happy with the performance so far.

However, speaking to Sowetan yesterday, Mphahlele denied that they have fired Mammila but confirmed a meeting where they will discuss how the team is performing so far.

“We are very much disappointed and we will have a meeting with the technical team to see what could be the problem,” Mphahlele explains.

“We will discuss the performance. His future was never been on the line unless he decided otherwise. We will have another meeting today [yesterday].”

Mphahlele is known for firing coaches especially when results are not coming. During the Premier Soccer League promotional playoffs, Dan Malesela was fired after losing their opening match to the University of Pretoria in June and was replaced by Mammila.

With Mammila suffering a heavy defeat in their second match of the season, he faces an uncertain future at the club.

Meanwhile, Milford and Durban City maintained their perfect start to the season when they recorded their successive victories at the weekend.

Milford beat JDR Stars 1-0 at Princess Magogo Stadium on Saturday, while City edged newbies Kruger United 2-1 at KaNyamazane Stadium on Sunday.

Black Leopards also continued with their promising start after they beat struggling Leruma United 2-0 at Thohoyandou Stadium on Saturday. Leruma and Venda are without a point after suffering defeats in their first two matches. There were also wins for Hungry Lions, who beat Orbit College 2-0, with the University of Pretoria edging Pretoria Callies 1-0, while Casric Stars beat Highbury 1-0.

NFD Results

Milford 1-0 JDR

Kruger 1-2 Durban 

Orbit 0-2 Lions

Leopards 2-0 Leruma

Upington 4-1 Baroka

Callies 0-1 University of PTA

Spurs 1-0 Venda

Casric 1-0 Highbury

