I am contracted to Stellenbosch, my focus is there – Chiefs-linked Basadien

Kaizer Chiefs-linked Stellenbosch left-back Fawaaz Basadien has insisted he's not focusing on the Amakhosi interest in him though he's pleased to be wanted by a team of the Soweto giant's calibre.
Basadien, who's been in brilliant form in recent months, is in Bafana Bafana squad for the first time as they gear up for two Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Uganda and South Sudan. SA host Uganda at Orlando Stadium on Friday (6pm), before facing South Sudan in Juba four days later.
Nearly two weeks ago, Basadien's agent Basia Michaels told SABC Sport that her client had notified Stellenbosch that he wanted to pursue the opportunity to join Chiefs.
However, the talented left-back has now suggested he's not obsessing about the potential switch to Naturena, albeit he's thrilled to be linked to Chiefs.
“For me, it is to control what I can control. I am contracted to Stellenbosch, that's where I am playing,'' Basadien said during Bafana's press conference at Dobsonville Stadium on Monday.
“So, all I can do is to put in good performances week in and week out... I mean I am there to do my job and never mind what's going on in the media. Obviously, it's good to have a club like Kaizer Chiefs interested in you but I am contracted to Stellenbosch and my focus is there.''
The Stellies defender also cherishes the chance to be part of the national side, believing the displays he's been putting in consistently for his club helped him to be selected.
“It's an honour and a privilege to represent your country. I mean, growing up as a footballer, you always want to represent your country. Fortunately for me, I've put in some good consistent performances and the coach selected me. All I have to do now is to take my chance and make the most of it,'' Basadien stated.
After a brilliant 2023/24 season, where they won their first ever top-flight trophy, the Carling Knockout, before they finished third in the league, Stellies have already started the 2024/25 term like a house of fire, reaching the MTN8 final and the CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary round.
“We play for each other. We know what we want to achieve and everybody is putting in the hard yards. There are no big egos in the team and everybody is grounded. We have that team spirit to always help one another,'' Basadien, who's been instrumental in Stellies' early season success, noted.
