Orlando Pirates midfielder Thalente Mbatha has dedicated his hard work as the main reason for his Bafana Bafana call-up for the back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Uganda at Orlando Stadium on Friday and South Sudan on Tuesday.
Mbatha is in camp with Bafana and could get an opportunity to make his maiden appearance for Bafana in the two matches.
The midfielder has been in good form for Pirates helping them to reach the MTN8 final, while also in the second preliminary round of the CAF Champions League where they will face Jwaneng Galaxy.
“Hard work beats talent. If you work hard it definitely pays off,” Mbatha told the media.
“As much as you can have the talent if you are not working hard, something is lacking.”
Having tasted Champions League football, the former SuperSport United midfielder also believes it will help him in the national team should he get an opportunity.
“I could say that it helped me a lot because I got to experience another level of football. The Champions League is not an easy level to play in, so I think it's something that's going to help me,” he said.
“Getting the experience and learning more about the soccer industry I think it's where I also have to push and tell myself that it's just the beginning.”
Hard work beats talent – Mbatha after his Bafana call-up
Midfielder keen to make his first appearance at Afcon qualifiers
Image: Shaun Roy
Orlando Pirates midfielder Thalente Mbatha has dedicated his hard work as the main reason for his Bafana Bafana call-up for the back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Uganda at Orlando Stadium on Friday and South Sudan on Tuesday.
Mbatha is in camp with Bafana and could get an opportunity to make his maiden appearance for Bafana in the two matches.
The midfielder has been in good form for Pirates helping them to reach the MTN8 final, while also in the second preliminary round of the CAF Champions League where they will face Jwaneng Galaxy.
“Hard work beats talent. If you work hard it definitely pays off,” Mbatha told the media.
“As much as you can have the talent if you are not working hard, something is lacking.”
Having tasted Champions League football, the former SuperSport United midfielder also believes it will help him in the national team should he get an opportunity.
“I could say that it helped me a lot because I got to experience another level of football. The Champions League is not an easy level to play in, so I think it's something that's going to help me,” he said.
“Getting the experience and learning more about the soccer industry I think it's where I also have to push and tell myself that it's just the beginning.”
I am contracted to Stellenbosch, my focus is there – Chiefs-linked Basadien
The 24-year-old is believed to have attracted interest from English Championship side Cardiff City but said his focus is on Pirates after he recently signed a contract after his loan spell last season.
“My focus is on Pirates. I just recently got myself a contract at the club, so I think everything I am doing is for Pirates and they are the ones who are going to decide what's going to happen in the near future. But my focus is with Pirates.”
Since joining the Buccaneers from SuperSport, he became a key member in the midfield which led to Bafana coach Hugo Broos calling him to the national team.
SowetanLIVE
Broos rattled as most players lack game time
Manqoba Mngqithi not worried after losing elusive MTN8 semis
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos