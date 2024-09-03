Barker credits his players after strong start of the season

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker is impressed with his side's decent start to the season after they reached the MTN8 final following their 1-0 win (2-0 victory on aggregate) over Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday.
Stellies will face Orlando Pirates in the final on October 5 and this is their second final after winning the Carling Knockout last year.
They have been impressive winning all their five matches in the MTN8 and CAF Confederation Cup, conceding one goal in the process.
Barker applauded his players for their commitment and said this is the reward they will get if they continue showing the same.
“If we reflect on the start we had now, five matches and five wins in the row. Keeping four clean sheets, a big huge encounter awaits us now against AS Vita [CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary round] in two weeks,” Barker explained to the media during the post-match press conference.
“I think we had a strong start. To go back-to-back and beat a team like Sundowns and not concede is all credit to the commitment of the players. Their commitment is on a high level and this is the reward that they will get if we continue to work hard and be humble, then we will get success.
“Lehlohonolo Mojela scored the only goal in the second half at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday to seal a place for the Cape Winelands side in the final.
And Barker has explained how they have been getting in right after their DStv Diski Challenge team also won the league last season.
“A lot of our young players come through our system that won leagues, won tournaments overseas,” he said.
“And once you get into that sort of mindset and you can get into finals and win them and feel that success, I think it drives the players to continue with that.
“But I think it is being humble, trusting the process that we have. We will have setbacks and challenges along the way this coming season, but if you have really good processes and high standards to keep driving to be successful each day and make sure whatever we do is important.
“If you continue to do that over some time and have consistency then you will get consistently good performances and if you have that you will get good results.
“I think it is a recipe we follow based on a good culture and a winning mentality and good processes.”
