The other team in Bafana's Group K is Congo. The next Nations Cup in Morocco has been scheduled for December 21 2025 to January 18 2026.
Tau not mentally ready for Uganda, South Sudan games: Bafana coach Broos
Image: VELI NHLAPO
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has explained he left star attacker Percy Tau out of the squad for 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Uganda and South Sudan because he is not in the right state of mind.
Bafana take on Uganda at Orlando Stadium on Friday and South Sudan four days later away from home where Broos will rely on goals from players like Iqraam Rayners, Elias Mokwana, Lyle Foster and Relebohile Mofokeng.
Tau was a surprise omission from the squad for these two important qualifiers but Broos said he took the decision in the best interest of the player who is unsettled at his Egyptian club Al Ahly.
“The player knows why he is not with us and there is no problem,” Broos said during his press conference at Dobsonville Stadium as Bafana began their preparations for the matches.
“The fact that he doesn’t agree [that he was dropped from the squad], that’s another issue and it is a good thing that he disagrees with me because it means that he wants to play for Bafana Bafana.”
Tau was heavily criticised by a certain section of South African fans after his indifferent performances at the 2023 Afcon in the Ivory Coast and Broos said that can affect a player mentally.
“I know the criticism he gets after some of the Bafana games and don’t tell me that it doesn’t affect you. I have experience because I have been criticised as a player and as a coach.
“You can say that it doesn’t affect you, it stay on the back of your mind and there is also the situation at Al Ahly. You can’t tell me the situation is clear at Al Ahly because it is not.
“It is not clear because he hasn’t played for the last four weeks, there is a problem with the coach and I know this because I read about it in the papers. I don’t think for these two important and intensive matches against Uganda and South Sudan he will be mentally ready.
“He knows that but I don’t have a problem when a player is not agreeing with what I am telling him. On the opposite, I think it is good mentality to show that he wants to be with Bafana.
“He will be with us again when things are clear and I don’t think there will still be a problem in October but we will see.”
The other team in Bafana's Group K is Congo. The next Nations Cup in Morocco has been scheduled for December 21 2025 to January 18 2026.
