Stellenbosch completed a double over Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 semifinal after beating them 1-0 (2-0 on aggregate) yesterday in the second leg at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban to advance to their first final in this competition.
Stellies will face Orlando Pirates who beat Cape Town City 2-0 on Saturday in the final on October 6. The Maroons had beaten Sundowns 1-0 last week Wednesday in the first leg and completed a double yesterday. The results have put pressure on coach Manqoba Mngqithi as this will be seen as a failure after they lost to the final to Pirates last season.
What is also concerning is that Sundowns have failed to score in their three matches after they relied on an own goal to beat Polokwane City 1-0 in the quarterfinal. Mngqithi, who replaced Rulani Mokwena, is still trying to instil his new philosophy at the club, but this will come as a failure. Sundown had it all to do after suffering a 1-0 defeat in the first leg at Lucas Moripe Stadium and needed to overturn the result but it was not to be and they could not get behind Stellies defence.
Stellies complete a double over Downs in MTN8
Results have now put pressure on coach Manqoba Mngqithi
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
They failed to score in the first leg against Stellies despite creating numerous opportunities and that drought continued yesterday.
Sundowns' struggles continued earlier on as they looked uncomfortable when Stellies pressed them high and didn't allow them to settle.
The Maroons with a 1-0 advantage their approach was to get an early goal and put more pressure on Sundowns and had chances earlier to open the scoring. Mngqithi started with Arthur Sales, Kutlwano Letlhaku and Themba Zwane after the two came on as a sub in the first leg and made an impact, but could not do anything to help the team.
It was Stellies who had the better of chances to open the scoring, with Sundowns defence caught napping on a few occasions but Jody February was up to the task to keep his side in the game.
Sundowns finished the stronger of the two as they went into the interval with momentum, but didn't create enough opportunities despite getting behind Stellies defence.
The Cape Winelands opened the scoring when Lehlohonolo Mojela broke the deadlock in 48 minutes when he tapped in from a low cross from Andre de Jong.
Sundowns' frustrating afternoon continued as they could not convert the chances they created as they finished stronger.
SowetanLIVE
