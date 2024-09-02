“So, we take it from there. I know it is difficult to say how you can be positive after a performance like this, but there are positive signs and we will go forward.
Peral optimistic City will do well this season after crashing out of MTN8
Image: Veli Nhlapo
After their elimination in the MTN8 after losing 2-0 to Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Saturday to lose 3-1 on the aggregate, Cape Town City assistant coach Diogo Peral says they are positive they will challenge for honours this season.
Peral feels the team they have assembled this season is good enough to challenge for titles but that they need time for players to get used to each other.
The Cape side felt short as the Buccaneers outclassed them in every department with goals by Tshegofatso Mabasa and Deon Hotto in the first half sealed the deal.
“Disappointing game, but we've seen a lot of good signs. We are also a young team and a new team we need to learn what the partnerships are, how we play together,” Peral told the media during the post-match press conference.
“We see signs at training and we see what can happen with this team. We need to give them time and get to where we know we can get to.
“We've seen a sign in the friendly matches, even during the first game against Sekhukhune we saw how we found a way of winning. Even if you go back to our game against Pirates [first leg] there were good signs.
“So, we take it from there. I know it is difficult to say how you can be positive after a performance like this, but there are positive signs and we will go forward.
“We are positive about the team that we have put together, what we need now is a little bit of time for the new guys to get used to each other. Get the coach's plan in place and then we can get forward.
“What this team has that we didn't have in the past is the healthy competition at training. I think we will compete this season.”
The Citizens will now shift their focus to the Betway Premiership and will start their campaign against Royal AM on September 14 away, before hosting the Buccaneers again.
“The game doesn't change anything, we feel that we are getting better. You see if the team is getting better or not through training and hours that you spend on the field, not just on the 90 minutes game,” he said.
“It is better than what we had in the past. We brought in some experienced players who have been good in our team.
“Also, some youngsters that have come through have surprised us. They came through quicker than we expected.
“We are expecting to get better and this is a team that can get better.”
