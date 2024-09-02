“But I'm not panicking at this stage because I know sometimes with MTN8 all the years that I have been here in this club. I don't know what happens in the beginning stages of the season, we always struggle. At this stage, it's worse because most of your key players are the ones that are not hitting the top gear.
Sundowns will now shift their focus to the CAF Champions League against Mbabane Swallows on September 13 and 15 in the second preliminary round and Mngqithi will expect an immediate response.
Manqoba Mngqithi not worried after losing elusive MTN8 semis
Coach apologises to fans after losing 2-0 on aggregate to Stellies
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi insists he is not panicking after their elimination in the MTN8 semifinal after losing to Stellenbosch 1-0 (2-0 on aggregate) at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday.
Lehlohonolo Mojela's goal was enough to help Stellies beat Sundowns 1-0 and reach their second final in two seasons.
Sundowns exited the competition without any of their players finding the back of the net as they needed an own goal to get past Polokwane City in the quarterfinal.
They then lost to Stellies twice in a space of a week after suffering a 1-0 defeat in Pretoria last Wednesday, before going down by the same score line on Sunday.
“I don't think that there is any train smash at Sundowns. It's normal sometimes not to score. If you look at the games that we have played, all of them you look at possession, you will see that these people are just a goal away from getting results,” Mngqithi explained to the media during the post-match press conference.
“But I'm not panicking at this stage because I know sometimes with MTN8 all the years that I have been here in this club. I don't know what happens in the beginning stages of the season, we always struggle. At this stage, it's worse because most of your key players are the ones that are not hitting the top gear.
“But we are hoping that we will still come back stronger. I think it's not bleak, but it is just unfortunate because you don't want to bomb out of a cup in the manner that we did.”
Mngqithi also apologised to the Sundowns supporters who had a belief that they would overturn the result in the second leg, but failed to do so.
“Unfortunately, this cup for whatever reason, I can give you all the outcome of all the previous years. We have always lost to the so-called small teams, never against a big team in the early stages,” he said.
“We have lost against Platinum Stars and [Bloemfontein] Celtic, among others. But to be honest, Stellenbosch has moved away from being regarded as a small team.
“But one is feeling sorry and perhaps I should apologise to the supporters for having let them down when they came in numbers to support us because they were confident that we would come back.
“And I must be honest, I was also confident that we would come back.”
Sundowns will now shift their focus to the CAF Champions League against Mbabane Swallows on September 13 and 15 in the second preliminary round and Mngqithi will expect an immediate response.
