'Let's keep going,' says Riveiro as Pirates stroll to third successive MTN8 final

Riveiro will go to the international break happy and looking to continue with the good start to the season which includes making the second round of the Caf Champions League preliminary round where they'll face Botswana side Jwaneng Galaxy away on September 13.
Pirates will open their league campaign at home against Chippa United on September 17.
Image: Antonio Muchave
Such is the form and momentum Orlando Pirates have developed in the last two years under Jose Riveiro's guidance, particularly in cups, that they hardly broke a sweat to qualify for their third successive MTN8 final at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.
Pirates beat Cape Town City 2-0 in the second leg to win their semifinal tie 3-1 on aggregate, with goals from Tshegofatso Mabasa and Deon Hotto taking the Buccaneers to the cusp of becoming the first team to win this trophy three times in a row.
Riveiro, the Spanish coach who joined Pirates as an unknown in this country and surprise appointment two years ago, is yet to taste defeat in a cup final with Pirates as he's also won in the last two Nedbank Cup finals since his arrival two years ago.
The only domestic cup Pirates have not won during Riveiro's time at the helm was last season's Carling Knockout.
Pirates got their goals on Saturday through the mistakes they forced from their opponents inside the first 45 minutes.
Mabasa's opening headed strike was a gift from City's defence, which was nowhere near the Pirates striker when he headed in Relebohile Mofokeng's cross after a quickly-taken corner.
Hotto, the man-of-the-match and one of the Bucs who's thrived under Riveiro's guidance operating at left-back, scored a beauty of a free-kick after Patrick Maswanganyi had been fouled near the area a few minutes before the interval.
After that, Pirates just managed to control the game while missing a number of chances to increase their lead.
Riveiro, though, was not complaining as the result means he may well become the first coach in South Africa to win the five successive finals his team had reached if they manage to defend the trophy.
Winning the MTN8 would be a good start to the season for Pirates — another campaign where they're expected to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns for the Betway Premiership — Pirates last won the league in 2012.
“Cup football is different from league football,” Riveiro said after Saturday's win, when asked why Bucs have been so dominant in the cup competitions.
“The reasons are obvious. For whatever reason, which is not only one but probably many, the talent of the guys is always there. Our approach is pretty much the same in every game.
“But we're bringing something special probably in terms of mentality in these types of games and that is taking us to the finals in each competition.
Pirates going for win against Cape Town City in MTN8 second leg
Bucs happy with away goal, aim for a win in return leg
Riveiro confident Bucs will punish stubborn Disciples
