Soccer

Brighton end 10-man Arsenal's winning start with 1-1 draw

By Reuters - 01 September 2024 - 08:33
Arsenal's Kai Havertz (right) in action with Brighton's Joel Veltman.
Image: REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Brighton ended Arsenal's winning start to the new Premier League season with a 1-1 draw at The Emirates on Saturday, with the home side holding on with 10 men after Declan Rice's second-half sending off.

Arsenal dominated the first half and deservedly lead at half time after Kai Havertz finished brilliantly in the 38th minute, having been played in expertly by Bukayo Saka.

Four minutes into the second half, however, Arsenal's task was made all the harder when Rice was sent off after picking up a second yellow card. Brazilian striker Joao Pedro fired Brighton level 12 minutes later.

Both sides missed golden chances to win the contest late on, but they each had to settle for a point that keeps Arsenal and Brighton unbeaten from their three games so far.

After narrowly missing out on their first Premier League title since 2004 last season, Arsenal started the new term in perfect fashion.

With champions Manchester City also coming into this weekend's fixtures with two wins from two at the start of the new season, Arsenal know any slip-up, even this early in the campaign, could be costly.

They appeared set to be course for a ninth successive league victory after a dominant first-half display. Skipper Martin Odegaard should have scored earlier in the opening period before Havertz lofted home his second of the campaign.

Rice's second yellow for trying to stop Brighton taking a quick free kick, a decision that was met with consternation around the stands, turned the tide in the visitors' favour.

Since Boxing Day 2019 — Mikel Arteta's first game in charge of Arsenal — the Gunners have been shown 16 red cards in the Premier League, at least three more than any other side. But it was Rice's first red in his 245th Premier League appearance.

After his last-gasp winner against Manchester United last weekend, Pedro reacted first after Yankuba Minteh's shot had been saved to pull Brighton level, and the game opened up thereafter.

Saka could have snatched the win late on, while Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya had to be at his best on several occasions to keep Brighton from earning all three points, but both seemed content with a draw after an exhilarating tussle.

