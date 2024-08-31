Soccer

Rulani Mokwena’s tenure as Wydad coach starts with league loss

31 August 2024 - 12:17
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Rulani Mokwena lost his first match in charge of Wydad Casablanca.
Rulani Mokwena lost his first match in charge of Wydad Casablanca.
Image: Wydad Casablanca

Rulani Mokwena's tenure as coach of Wydad Casablanca got off to a disappointing start as they lost 1-0 to Maghreb Fez in the opening match of the Botola Pro League on Friday’s night. 

It was heartbreaking for Wydad as home side Maghreb Fez stole the match through a penalty during the referee's optional time after its goalkeeper brought down Mohamed El Badoui in the box.

Hamza El Janati showed nerves of steel when he stood up to send El Badoui the wrong way as they claimed the crucial opening day's three points that has taken them to second spot on the standings and given Mokwena a baptism of fire.

Mokwena introduced fellow South African Cassius Mailula, who is on loan from Toronto FC in the MLS, in the second half but he could not influence the game in favour of the visitors. 

Rulani tells why he lured Freese to Wydad

Wydad Athletic Club coach Rulani Mokwena has explained what influenced his decision to hire Allan Freese to join his technical team. Mokwena was ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

READER LETTER | Good reporting on Rulani vindicated my views

READER LETTER | Sowetan's report about Rulani Mokwena last Friday took my breath away! Simply defined vindication is an action of clearing someone as ...
Opinion
1 month ago

SOWETAN SAYS | Rulani right fit to revive Wydad

Wydad Casablanca’s decision to hire Rulani Mokwena as their head coach is a major fillip for SA football.
Opinion
1 month ago

Rulani joins Wydad Casablanca

Barely 10 days after his unceremonious exit from Mamelodi Sundowns, coach Rulani Mokwena has joined Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca.
Sport
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | Proof of payment
Lots of Aftershocks from 6.1 Earthquake today. Wednesday Night update 8/28/2024