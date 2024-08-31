“When we are ourselves, we behave in the right manner and develop our ambition, things will go well for us. That’s what we know, we are not preparing ourselves to protect the lead or speculate with the away goal or not.
“We know that if we win the game we are in the final, so we are going to try to win the match. If we reach to the last stages of the game and result is still 0-0, anything can happen at that time.
“We are going to play for the result in front of our fans and I am hoping this is going to be a decent crowd at Orlando Stadium.”
Riveiro gave credit to City as a good team that must not be taken for granted and he also hopes to see Orlando Stadium packed to create an intimidating atmosphere.
“Cape Town City is an excellent side but we are going to put emphasis on the fact we are playing at home. This will be extra motivation for us and we are willing to do things in the right way.
Pirates going for win against Cape Town City in MTN8 second leg
Orlando Pirates are going all out for a win when they take on Cape Town City in the MTN8 semifinal second leg at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.
The Buccaneers go into the match with a slight advantage of the away goal they got during the hard-fought 1-1 first leg draw in Cape Town during the week.
This means even a goalless draw will be enough to see them through to their third successive MTN8 final.
But coach Jose Riveiro is leaving nothing to chance against this capable City side that have shown in the past that they are capable of rising to the occasion against any opposition.
“We don’t have any other way to approach the game than trying to win,” he said as they wrapped up their preparations at Orlando Stadium on Friday.
“We want to see Orlando Stadium packed for every game we play at home and it is our responsibility to offer a good performance and people will come without even asking. I think we had an excellent crowd against SuperSport United in the quarterfinal. It was amazing to play at home against Disciples in the Champions League preliminary stage.
“We have to continue offering good performances for our people to always check the schedule to see when is the next match at home because they really want to come and see us playing football.
“We know that winning at home takes us to the final, that’s all we need to do. We are playing at home, players are a bunch of winners in the locker room and if we don’t get the result we are not happy.
“Though our main intention is to get to the final, we don’t want to do it through 0-0, we want to do it with a win at home and having the opportunity to show that we can be the better team.”
