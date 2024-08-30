However, the City mentor didn't hide his disappointment for conceding at home, urging his troops to treat the second leg as a home game. “That was my disappointment, the fact that we didn’t keep a clean sheet... we had spoken about the importance of that,” he said.
Tinkler to spoil party at Orlando in Cup semifinal
Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler believes they have a chance to outwit Orlando Pirates in the second leg of the MTN8 semifinal at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (3pm) – buoyed by the fact that they created more chances in the home leg that finished 1-1 at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday.
Pirates scored via Relebohile Mofokeng on the quarter-hour mark, before Jaeden Rhodes equalised in the 61st minute in a high-tempo match first leg.
“I think we created enough chances tonight to tell ourselves that we’ve got a great chance going there [in Orlando],” Tinkler said after the first fixture.
“I saw more positives this evening than negatives. We'll take those positives and show them [his players]... and obviously, go that side [in Orlando] and play with the same energy, the same intensity but with a more positive mentality, knowing that we need to get the away goal.”
However, the City mentor didn't hide his disappointment for conceding at home, urging his troops to treat the second leg as a home game. “That was my disappointment, the fact that we didn’t keep a clean sheet... we had spoken about the importance of that,” he said.
“We have to go with the same mentality as playing at home although we’re playing away. You’ve to go there and look to dominate, create as many chances as possible and put the ball in the back of the net, then you are back in the game.”
Tinkler expects Pirates to maintain the kind of formation they deployed in the first leg, predicting they will be eager to be as offensive as they can in their backyard. “I don’t think they’re going to be any different [in the way they set up],” he said.
“They might, like tonight they played with a two if there was one change I think that we expected two sixes and a 10 but he came with Maswanganyi and Dlamini. I think they will probably do the same... Pirates at home look to be offensive, so we need to make sure that we capitalise on their mistakes.”
