JDR to honour departed manager Nkuna

Team aim to win match against Milford

30 August 2024 - 07:55
Neville Khoza Journalist
JDR Stars coach Nemasisi Nditsheni.
JDR Stars coach Nemasisi Nditsheni.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

JDR Stars boss Nditsheni Nemasisi said the team want to win their Motsepe Championship Foundation match against Milford FC tomorrow  to honour their late operations manager, Lashia Nkuna.

Kickoff at Princess Magogo Stadium, Durban, is at 3pm.

Nkuna passed on on Tuesday and Nemasisi said the event affected his players as the deceased was very close to them. Nemasisi, who is also the team's coach, added that the players have vowed to do their best to win the match for Nkuna.

“I can pick up that some of them are affected but we will look at it, maybe involve the psychologist by tomorrow [today] when we train in Durban. We are monitoring the situation,” Nemasisi told Sowetan.

“But I told them that at the end of the day, he would have loved us to win for him, so we need to try to pick ourselves up and push for that win.

“Generally, they are affected but not to the extent where one can say we can't play. They are motivated to play for him because he believed we can challenge the league.

“I saw in their status that they will carry that belief forward in his absence. So, it can work in our favour and as a motivation to approach it in that manner and that's what I'm happy about.”

A win for both teams will see them maintain their 100% start to the season after winning their opening matches last week. JDR beat Upington City 1-0, while Milford won 2-0 at Venda Football Club.

JDR Stars boss Nditsheni Nemasisi

Elsewhere, Durban City will also be eyeing their second successive win when they visit newbies Kruger United at KaNyamazane Stadium on Sunday at 3pm.

Kruger started their campaign with a 1-1 draw away to Hungry Lions last weekend and will be looking for their first win. 

Fellow newbies, Highbury of Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, will travel to Solomon Mahlangu Stadium in KwaMhlanga to face Casric Stars. Stars also opened the season with a draw at home to Black Leopards.

NFD Fixtures

Today: Casric v Highbury, Solomon Mahlangu (3pm); Spurs v Venda, Sport Stadium (7.30pm)

Tomorrow: Callies v University of PTA, TUT (3pm); Upington v Baroka, Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs (3pm); Leopards v Leruma, Thohoyandou (3pm); Milford v JDR, Princess Magogo (3pm)

Sunday: Kruger v Durban, KaNyamazane (3pm); Orbit v Lions, Olympia Park (3pm)

SowetanLIVE

