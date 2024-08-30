Foreign keepers give Broos a headache

"I am a little bit surprised that there are a lot of foreign goalkeepers in the league. This is not good for African football,'' Broos said during his squad announcement presser at SABC Studios in Auckland Park yesterday.
"On the other hand we have good keepers. We have Ronwen, Veli ... we have Sipho now, we have Ricardo and also Bvuma, for me he's a good goalkeeper but I think he'll not get his chance again at Chiefs this season [presumably because they've signed Rwanda No.1 Fiacre Ntwari].''
The Belgian insisted he'd make a decision as to who will start between these three keepers next week, bemoaning Williams's unavailability as his skipper.
"I will make a decision in the next week and that will depend on several things ... we will see. We have enough goalkeepers and they are not too old either but if you have a guy like Ronwen out for those two games, that's a little problem not only because he's a good goalkeeper but because he's also a good captain,'' Broos stated.
Stellenbosch left-back Faawaz Basadien and Chaine's teammate at Pirates Thalente Mbatha, who's a midfielder, are also in the Bafana squad for the first time.
Some of the leading foreign goalkeepers in the Premiership
Stanley Nwabali (Chippa, Nigeria)
Badra Sangaré (Sekhukhune, Ivory Coast)
Salim Magoola (Bay, Uganda)
Manuel Sapunga (Polokwane, Equatorial Guinea)
Fiacre Ntwari (Rwanda, Chiefs)
Denis Onyango (Sundowns, Uganda)
Ismail Watenga (Arrows, Uganda)
Hugo Nyame (Royal, Cameroon)
Lloyd Kazapua (Sekhukhune, Namibia)
Bafana squad
Goalkeepers: Goss (SuperSport), Mothwa (AmaZulu), Chaine ( Pirates)
Defenders: Mobbie (SuperSport), Morena, Mudau, Modiba, Kekana (all Sundowns), Dortley (Chiefs), Sibisi (Pirates), Basadien (Stellenbosch), Ngezana (FCSB, Romania)
Midfielders: Mokoena (Sundowns), Adams (Stellenbosch), Sithole (Gil Vicente, Portugal), Mbatha (Pirates)
Forwards: Zwane, Rayners (both Sundowns), Appollis (Polokwane), Maswanganyi, Mofokeng (both Pirates), Mokwana (Esperance, Tunisia), Foster (Burnley, England)
