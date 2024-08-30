In the 34th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by former Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Kaylin Swart and sports administrator Lelentle Mosimane.
Swart, who was Banyana’s first choice goalkeeper during the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, and Mosimane, who works at the Pitso Mosimane Soccer School (PMSS) reflect on their different journeys.
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Women’s Month wrap with Banyana's Kaylin Swart and administrator Lelentle Mosimane
Swart is hopeful there will be a professional women’s football league in South Africa before she retires which will give opportunities for more players and provide more options for Banyana coaches.
Mosimane, who is a young administrator and is learning on the job, wants to see PMSS produce talented footballers who will be rounded human beings useful in their communities.
