After taking over at Richards Bay three weeks ago, coach Brandon Truter is pleased with the progress his players have made ahead of the Betway Premiership matches next month.
Truter replaced Vusumuzi Vilakazi after he parted ways with the Natal Rich Boyz . He is now tasked to improve the club after they retained their Premiership status when they won the PSL playoffs in June.
Speaking to the media after the launch of the Prince Mangosuthu Legacy Cup draw, Truter said he had to implement new ideas and is happy with the response he got from his players. “A few weeks at the club now, I had to come in and revisit some few things and implement new ideas,” he said.
“I had to plan a preseason and it was an interesting three weeks for me in trying to find my feet and taking it one day at a time. But there’s good progress so far in terms of using training games and we did fairly well. I’m happy with the progress, but we’re not there yet.
“The players are coachable, and it is a very balanced team at the moment. We’re still having four players out with injuries, but with the progress and where we are in week four, I would say fairly I’m happy, and we still have a few more weeks before the start of the league matches.”
The coach, who returned for his second stint at Bay, will hope to hit the ground running when the team starts their league matches next month. The club face TS Galaxy on September 15 at King Zwelithini Stadium and will be eyeing a perfect start. “We have to be mindful about where we ended last season.Yes the signings we brought are good, but the overall improvement of the squad is what we had last season, and we promoted a few youth players and I'm very excited about them,” he said.
The Natal Rich Boyz strengthened the squad by bringing players like Siyethemba Sithebe, Tlakusani Mthethwa, Fezile Gcaba, Keegan Allan and Sbani Mntungwa.
Truter pleased with Bay's progress ahead of new season
Natal Rich Boyz tune up for league opener against Galaxy
Image: Veli Nhlapo
