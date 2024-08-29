“Immediately after we conceded the goal, we started to see a completely different team. And you could see that we wanted to get a goal.”
Mngqithi optimistic Downs will overturn first leg results in return leg against Stellies
After suffering a 0-1 defeat to Stellenbosch in the MTN8 semifinal first leg at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi says they will use a different approach as they look to overturn the results in the return leg at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday (3pm).
Sundowns will head into the second leg under pressure as they will need to win 1-0 to force the match to extra time and penalties or score two goals to advance to the final.
The advantage is firmly with the Stellies after Fawaaz Basadien gave them the away goal from a spot kick that may prove crucial on Sunday.
“I think I will be going ahead of myself if I start to think about the line-up for the next match when we still have so many training sessions to see what we can get,” Mngqithi told the media during the post-match press conference.
“The strategy will have to be different and it's a game where one goal is not enough. It's a game where I believe we will be completely a different team. Sometimes we need results like this in football if you still have a second chance.
“When you have been doing well in all the matches, the friendlies and everything that you have played, sometimes it creates an impression that you have an entitlement to the results.
