Royal AM coach John Maduka remains positive his team will not struggle in the Betway Premiership, despite their long-standing transfer ban.
Thwihli Thwala will start their second successive season without bringing in new players after they were banned by Fifa last year. The world controlling body penalised the KZN club over a matter involving former player Samir Nurković for unpaid salaries.
Last season, they struggled in the league and only survived relegation on the last day of the campaign. They will know after the September 13 outcome of their appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) whether they are free to sign new players.
Maduka said even if they get a favourable outcome, it will be difficult for them to sign players in a short space of time but they will have to do with what they have.
“We always hope for the better that things will go our way and that is the only way we can hope,” Maduka said.
“It might be very difficult and tricky because time doesn’t allow us to go and look for players. Where are you going to find them? It’s very difficult, I don’t think we can make it. I think what we must focus on now is what we have for the start of the season and hope things will go our way.”
Maduka said they will use tournaments like the Mangosuthu Legacy Cup on September 7 to try to build different combinations.
Maduka puts faith in young players amid transfer ban
Royal AM await outcome of appeal against Fifa sanction
Image: Darren Stewart
Royal AM coach John Maduka remains positive his team will not struggle in the Betway Premiership, despite their long-standing transfer ban.
Thwihli Thwala will start their second successive season without bringing in new players after they were banned by Fifa last year. The world controlling body penalised the KZN club over a matter involving former player Samir Nurković for unpaid salaries.
Last season, they struggled in the league and only survived relegation on the last day of the campaign. They will know after the September 13 outcome of their appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) whether they are free to sign new players.
Maduka said even if they get a favourable outcome, it will be difficult for them to sign players in a short space of time but they will have to do with what they have.
“We always hope for the better that things will go our way and that is the only way we can hope,” Maduka said.
“It might be very difficult and tricky because time doesn’t allow us to go and look for players. Where are you going to find them? It’s very difficult, I don’t think we can make it. I think what we must focus on now is what we have for the start of the season and hope things will go our way.”
Maduka said they will use tournaments like the Mangosuthu Legacy Cup on September 7 to try to build different combinations.
“The boys are getting better and better, especially in terms of conditioning. When we played in our first preseason tournament [Premier’s Cup], fitness was not there, but so far so good,” he said.
“We hope to see a different side in this coming tournament, and we will try to look for different combinations as we have a lot of young players in the squad.
“So, the more they play together the better for us, it is a good competition for us and it will give us confidence heading to the league to see how far we can go with the players we have.
“We still believe in ourselves, yes we know there are challenges here and there but that does not make us a bad team.”
SowetanLIVE
Away goal hands Bucs advantage but semifinal even
Mngqithi aims for a home win to get supporters' trust
Modiba vows to excel in 'familiar' midfield position
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos