Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has made it clear that they still go all out and be as offensive as they can in the second leg of the MTN8 semifinal against Cape Town City, despite boasting a crucial away goal from the first meeting.
The second leg is at Orlando Stadium on Saturday afternoon (3pm). Fan-favourite Relebohile Mofokeng netted Bucs' all-important away goal in the first leg which ended 1-all at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday. Highly rated Jaeden Rhodes was on target for the Citizens on the night.
“You can imagine how important it is [to get the away goal]. 1-1 is much better than 0-0, so I am happy with the goal but not happy that we conceded. We want to win every game and Saturday is not going to be an exception,'' Riveiro said after the game in the Mother City.
Bucs happy with away goal, aim for a win in return leg
We are going to try to play to win the game – Riveiro
“Trust me, we are not going to think that a 0-0 draw is going to be all right [even though it'd be enough for them to go to the final and have a chance to defend their title]. We are going to try to play to win the game as we always do. It will be important that we create chances one more time.''
City put Pirates under a lot of pressure for the better part of the second stanza, throwing everything at them as they attempted to get a winning goal. Such was the hosts' second-half supremacy that Riveiro is now seeing a need to find out why they were dominated that much in the second half to avoid it at Orlando Stadium.
“We need to analyse what happened in the second half... why we couldn't contain them a little bit better in those minutes,'' said the Sea Robber coach.
