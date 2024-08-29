Away goal hands Bucs advantage but semifinal even

In the 61st minute, Rhodes redeemed himself, capitalising on a long ball, whipped into the Bucs box by Tshegofatso Nyama. Pirates defender Olisa Ndah failed to clear the ball and Rhodes reacted the quickest to unleash a shot that also deflected off Nda to beat Chaine, who was named man of the match.
Pirates didn't temper with the starting XI that did duty in their 4-0 win over Malagasy side Disciples in the second leg of the CAF Champions League first preliminary round at Orlando Stadium last Friday. Bucs' new interesting phenomenon of playing with three offensive-minded midfielders in Maswanganyi, Kabelo Dlamini and Thalente Mbatha, without a natural holding midfielder, highlighted their eagerness to be as creative as they could.
City coach Eric Tinkler continued to utilise versatile Namibian fullback Aprocius Petrus at the heart of defence, partnering with Keanu Cupido. Petrus, who can also play in the midfield, played centre-back in City's first game of the season, a 1-0 win over Polokwane City away in the quarterfinals of this competition almost three weeks ago.
Orlando Pirates will take a crucial away goal to the home leg of the MTN8 semifinal against Cape Town City after playing a 1-all draw at Cape Town Stadium last night.
The second leg is at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (3pm). It wasn't too long before Pirates broke the deadlock, courtesy of Relebohile Mofokeng on the quarter hour mark. Mofokeng benefited from Thabiso Sesane's beautifully-measured long ball, outmanoeuvring City skipper Thami Mkhize on the left flank before beating Darren Keet.
After conceding, City showed signs of life with Haashim Domingo and Prins Tjiueza in the thick of things whenever they launched their attacks. In fact, just four minutes after Mofokeng's goal, City nearly scored via Tjiueza who was denied by the Bucs keeper Sipho Chaine, who used a trailing leg to make a save. City had pounced on a loose ball after Patrick Maswanganyi misplaced a back pass.
Chaine made another neat save to deny Jaedin Rhodes very late in the second stanza as City were now dominating. The hosts returned from the halftime break more determined to level matters. Centre-back Keanu Cupido made a fantastic run from his half before Sesane stopped him in what was City's first attempt to score a few minutes into the second period.
