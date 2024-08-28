Stellenbosch’s Steve Barker feels that facing Mamelodi Sundowns when they haven’t really accumulated momentum may be auspicious for them.
In what will already be their fourth game of the season, Stellenbosch meet Sundowns in the first leg of the MTN8 semifinal at Lucas Moripe Stadium tonight (7pm). Conversely, Sundowns have only played once this season, beating Polokwane City 1-0 in extra time in the quarterfinals of the same tournament early this month.
“They’ve really had one competitive game, so I think if there’s an opportunity [to beat them], it might be now before they settle and find sort of their best way forward and their best combinations,” Barker said.
Even so, the Stellenbosch mentor knows the star-studded Brazilians outfit will still be a tough nut to crack. “But in saying that, Sundowns have so much quality that even when they are a work in progress, they are [a] difficult team to play against.”
“They are one of the best teams on the continent, a team full of Bafana Bafana players, so it goes without saying that if you want to get past a team like Sundowns, you have to perform at your maximum potential and your maximum capability.”
In their first game of the season, Stellies beat TS Galaxy 3-1 in the MTN8 quarterfinals early this month, before defeating Swazi Nsingizini Hotspurs side 8-0 on aggregate in the CAF Confederation Cup first preliminary round.
Stellenbosch’s Steve Barker feels this is the best time to face Mamelodi Sundowns
Stellies coach reckons Brazilians may be too rusty for cup tie
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Stellies won the first leg 3-0 at Moses Mabhida Stadium two weeks ago, before winning the return fixture 5-0 at the same venue last Saturday. Barker says their recent Confed Cup triumph has boosted the mood in camp, insisting his troops were determined and fearless.
“The mood in camp is really good, having come off two good wins, having qualified for the next preliminary stage of continental competition, so I think we can go into the game against Sundowns with a great sense of optimism,” Barker said.
“The players are really hungry and they have high desire to get the team to another final, so we are really looking forward to the challenge. If you want to be competing and winning, you will have to overcome the best teams available and Sundowns are the best currently. It’s a great challenge for us...one that you’ve to look forward to without fearing.”
