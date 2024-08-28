Ahead of their MTN8 semifinal first leg against Stellenbosch at Lucas Moripe Stadium this evening (7pm), Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi is of the view that it will be tricky for his side hosting first.
The Brazilians will square off with Stellies over two legs, starting in Pretoria tonight before travelling to Durban for the return leg on Sunday at 3pm.
Mngqithi said he would have preferred to play away first. "It's going to be an interesting match because our supporters are also eager to see so they can start to believe and have faith," Mngqithi told the media.
"It's also important to understand that because sometimes with a lot of changes, people must first see then they believe and once they have faith you know at least you are trusted. And that's what we are driving towards.
"It will be nice to play this match in front of our home crowd, but honestly speaking, if you were to ask me, I always prefer to play games like this away first and then come home.
"Playing at home [first] is a little bit tricky because of the away goal rule. But I think the club has matured in that space, we understand what is expected from us and will do the best we can."
Mngqithi aims for a home win to get supporters' trust
Sundowns coach warns of Stellies' dangers in first leg
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Mngqithi also discussed how he thinks Stellies will approach the first leg, emphasising the need to win at home to go to the return match with an advantage.
Sundowns will want to avoid conceding at home, while the Cape Winelands side will look for that away goal.
"We are playing against a slightly different team. A team that reminds me a little bit of my old Golden Arrows team," he said.
"They are very dangerous off the ball, a team that you must always take care of off the ball when playing against and make sure that there are possibilities where you can have numerical superiority.
"You must punish and terminate your attacks because if you don't terminate your attack and they spill over into counterattacks, they are very dangerous in that aspect.
"The defence must always be on point because that is where you are most likely to get caught. They are also a team that is strong on set pieces."
SowetanLIVE
