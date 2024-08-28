Jwaneng won't rely on past results against Bucs – Ramoreboli

Jwaneng Galaxy mentor Morena Ramoreboli has highlighted that they won't be banking on last season's purple patch against Orlando Pirates when they meet them again this term, albeit asserting they will be fearless.
Last season, Galaxy, who've now won the Botswana championship twice on the trot, eliminated Pirates from the CAF Champions League first preliminary round. These two outfits will clash again in the second preliminary phase of the same tournament after the Fifa week. The first leg is billed for Gaborone on September 13, while the return leg is in Orlando seven days later.
“What we achieved last season against Pirates will count for nothing this season. We need to work hard again. We will fight and compete, that's for sure. After all, it's 11 v 11, so there's no need to play with fear,'' Ramoreboli told Sowetan from Botswana yesterday.
“We will have to win at home and put them under pressure and then go to Orlando with something solid. After all, this is about getting results, so we are not going to play for a draw even at Orlando Stadium. We are going to attack them non-stop in both legs.''
The coach, who hails from Rosendal in the Free State, believes Pirates are under pressure to win. Even so, Ramoreboli knows Pirates' quality, banking on that they would have analysed them properly by the team they meet as they'd have played Cape Town City twice in the two-legged MTN8 semifinals.
“The pressure is on Pirates... they haven't done well against us, so they will have to try by all means to finally beat us. They know that they have to deliver but that doesn't mean we don't want to win the game ourselves,'' Ramoreboli noted.
“Pirates are a competitive team. They are playing with a lot of speed and creativity, especially in the final third.”
“They are also defending so well... their defensive patterns are solid and we need to find ways to break those lines. Fortunately, before we play them, they would have played two more games, so that will give us a chance to analyse them further and compare the data we now have of them.”
Jwaneng won't rely on past results against Bucs – Ramoreboli
Coach says Botswana side will be fearless in Champs League tie
Image: BackpagePix
