Despite signing a new contract with Mamelodi Sundowns, midfielder Teboho Mokoena insists his overseas dream is not over.
Mokoena recently signed a five-year contract that will keep him at the club until 2029. Before signing a new deal, the 27-year-old was heavily linked with a move abroad.
“The dream is still alive, we still have the Club World Cup. So we will see next year,” Mokoena told the media during the MTN8 press conference in Chloorkop yesterday ahead of their semifinal first leg against Stellenbosch tomorrow at Lucas Moripe Stadium at 7.30pm.
“I'm happy to be at the club, the only thing I signed the contract was because I know the project here and I wanted to be part of that.
“It was an easy decision for me to stay here because we still have the Club World Cup, CAF [Champions League], AFL [African Football League], and I still have Bafana Bafana on the side.”
Mokoena's impressive display for Bafana during the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast earlier this year where he helped them to finish third, saw him attract interest from clubs abroad.
He was linked with several overseas clubs including Qatar's Al Wakrah, League 1 outfit AS Monaco and Al Ahly but nothing materialised.
With Sundowns to face Stellenbosch in the two-legged semifinal at Lucas Moripe Stadium tomorrow and on Sunday at Moses Mabhida Stadium, Mokoena said they are well prepared for the match.
“The preparations have been going well for the team and we are looking forward to the game,” he said.
Why Teboho Mokoena signed long-term Mamelodi Sundowns deal
Midfielder targets CAF, Club World Cup but still aims to go abroad
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Pre-Match Press Conference with Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi and midfielder Teboho Mokoena ahead of the MTN8 semi-final match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Stellenbosch FC at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria on the 28th of August 2024.
Meanwhile, Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi revealed that goalkeeper Ronwen Williams and defender Kegan Johannes are close to returning to full training.
Williams was battling with a shoulder injury and missed the MTN8 quarterfinal match against Polokwane City, while Johannes is recovering from an ankle injury he sustained while he was with SuperSport United last season.
“With regards to Kegan, he is still out for this match because he came after he has done his operation with SuperSport United, but he is very close and he is beginning to train,” Mngqithi said.
“We are hoping that probably in the next few weeks he will start competitive training. Ronwen is also very close, he is now off the physios and with our biokineticist, so when he is there it is just a matter of time before he comes for full training.”
