After starting the season with a 1-1 draw with Orbit College in the Motsepe Foundation Championship on Sunday, Baroka coach Morgan Mammila was happy with what he saw in his team and feels they will get better.
Baroka came from a goal down to force a draw in their opening match at Global Stadium. It was not the result Mammila was hoping for to start the season, especially at home, but he was satisfied with a point.
“First game of the season, I think we were not as sharp as I expected and we lost the ball easily and I think we should have done better,” Mammila told the media after the game.
“We will take this point with pride and we will fix where we need to. I think we can build from here and we will take this point looking to improve in the next game. No excuses; we need to come back stronger and better.
“Our midfielders let us down and I think we should have done better, but it happens when three or four players are not in the game."
Orbit coach Pogiso Makhoye was also content with the result, especially away from home .
“I'm happy for the boys. I think the next match will be better at home and the ground also didn't help here because it is small and very congested,” Makhoye said.
We will come back stronger, says Mammila after opening draw
Orbit coach also content with a point in weekend of stalemates
Image: Philip Maeta
Stellies' Moloisane and Jurgens confident they can stun Downs
“So, it is easy for them to apply that reinforced defence and also deny us the space we like. If we don't win the game, then let's take a point and go home because what we did last season, especially away, we were losing too many points.
“This season, our plan is if we don't get three points, then let's get a draw. We are happy with this point.”
Elsewhere, newcomers Kruger United and Highbury also started their season with draws. Kruger played to a 1-1 draw with Hungry Lions at Suzuki Stadium, while Highbury held Black Leopards to a 1-1 stalemate.
Milford got their campaign off to a perfect start with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Venda Football Club, while there were also wins for Durban City, who beat Casric Stars 2-1 while Pretoria Callies edged Lerumo United 1-0.
Results
Lerumo 0-1 Callies; Baroka 1-1 Orbit; AmaTuks 0-0 Spurs; JDR 1-0 Upington; Venda 0-2 Milford; Lions 1-1 Kruger; Durban 2-1 Casric; Highbury 1-1 Leopards.
SowetanLIVE
