We will come back stronger, says Mammila after opening draw

27 August 2024 - 07:40
Neville Khoza Journalist
Thuso Mogale of Baroka and Thulani Jingana of Orbit College during the Motsepe Foundation Championship match between Baroka FC and Orbit College FC at Global Stadium on August 25, 2024 in Lebowakgomo, South Africa.
Image: Philip Maeta

After starting the season with a 1-1 draw with Orbit College in the Motsepe Foundation Championship on Sunday, Baroka coach Morgan Mammila was happy with what he saw in his team and feels they will get better.

Baroka came from a goal down to force a draw in their opening match at Global Stadium. It was not the result Mammila was hoping for to start the season, especially at home, but he was satisfied with a point.

“First game of the season, I think we were not as sharp as I expected and we lost the ball easily and I think we should have done better,” Mammila told the media after the game.

“We will take this point with pride and we will fix where we need to. I think we can build from here and we will take this point looking to improve in the next game. No excuses; we need to come back stronger and better.

“Our midfielders let us down and I think we should have done better, but it happens when three or four players are not in the game."

Orbit coach Pogiso Makhoye was also content with the result, especially away from home .

“I'm happy for the boys. I think the next match will be better at home and the ground also didn't help here because it is small and very congested,” Makhoye said.

Elsewhere, newcomers Kruger United and Highbury also started their season with draws. Kruger played to a 1-1 draw with Hungry Lions at Suzuki Stadium, while Highbury held Black Leopards to a 1-1 stalemate.

Milford got their campaign off to a perfect start with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Venda Football Club, while there were also wins for Durban City, who beat Casric Stars 2-1 while Pretoria Callies edged Lerumo United 1-0.

Results

Lerumo 0-1 Callies; Baroka 1-1 Orbit; AmaTuks 0-0 Spurs; JDR 1-0 Upington; Venda 0-2 Milford; Lions 1-1 Kruger; Durban 2-1 Casric; Highbury 1-1 Leopards.

