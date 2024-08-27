Soccer

Tuesday's MTN8 semifinal fixture between CT City, Pirates postponed

Inclement Western Cape weather washes out the game

27 August 2024 - 14:44
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro.
Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The first leg of the MTN8 semifinal between Cape Town City and Orlando Pirates has been postponed for Wednesday due to inclement weather in the Mother City, the league has confirmed.

This clash was scheduled to take place on Tuesday night (7pm).

"The MTN8 semifinal first leg fixture between Cape Town City and Orlando Pirates, originally scheduled for this evening at DHL Stadium, has been postponed to Wednesday, 28 August 2024, at 18h00 due to severe weather conditions in the Western Cape,'' a PSL statement read on Tuesday.

"The decision to postpone the match was made following the advice from the City of Cape Town authorities and Stadium Management, who reported gale-force winds averaging speeds of 67km/h. The adverse weather has led to collapsed buildings, blocked roads due to fallen trees, and impacted stadium facilities."

The second leg is billed for Orlando Stadium on Saturday. The weather in the Western Cape has been severe for the past few weeks such that local Premiership clubs in City and Stellenbosch unwillingly held their preseason camps outside the province.

Stellenbosch's home venue, Danie Craven Stadium, and their alternative ground, Athlone Stadium, are currently undergoing rehabilitation of the playing surfaces due to damage caused to the pitches by wet weather conditions in recent weeks. 

The situation forced Stellies to take their CAF Confederation Cup first preliminary round second leg against a Swazi side to Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium last Saturday, with their second leg of the MTN8 semifinal against Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday also going to be played in Durban.

SowetanLIVE

We will come back stronger, says Mammila after opening draw

After starting the season with a 1-1 draw with Orbit College in the Motsepe Foundation Championship on Sunday, Baroka coach Morgan Mammila was happy ...
Sport
12 hours ago

Stellies' Moloisane and Jurgens confident they can stun Downs

Stellenbosch defenders Thabo Moloisane and Kyle Jurgens are bullish about the prospect of upsetting Mamelodi Sundowns.
Sport
13 hours ago

Petrus aims to follow in Shalulile, Hotto's footsteps

Utility Cape Town City defensive midfielder Aprocius Petrus is eager to write his own story in the PSL as he's motivated by his Namibian compatriots ...
Sport
13 hours ago

Why Teboho Mokoena signed long-term Mamelodi Sundowns deal

Despite signing a new contract with Mamelodi Sundowns, midfielder Teboho Mokoena insists his overseas dream is not over as he still has ambitions of ...
Sport
14 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Hamilton Ndlovu’s luxury cars to fetch R7m at auction
Dr Mbongiseni Buthelezi on civil society's efforts to fight poverty, inequality