The first leg of the MTN8 semifinal between Cape Town City and Orlando Pirates has been postponed for Wednesday due to inclement weather in the Mother City, the league has confirmed.
This clash was scheduled to take place on Tuesday night (7pm).
"The MTN8 semifinal first leg fixture between Cape Town City and Orlando Pirates, originally scheduled for this evening at DHL Stadium, has been postponed to Wednesday, 28 August 2024, at 18h00 due to severe weather conditions in the Western Cape,'' a PSL statement read on Tuesday.
"The decision to postpone the match was made following the advice from the City of Cape Town authorities and Stadium Management, who reported gale-force winds averaging speeds of 67km/h. The adverse weather has led to collapsed buildings, blocked roads due to fallen trees, and impacted stadium facilities."
Tuesday's MTN8 semifinal fixture between CT City, Pirates postponed
Inclement Western Cape weather washes out the game
Image: Veli Nhlapo
The second leg is billed for Orlando Stadium on Saturday. The weather in the Western Cape has been severe for the past few weeks such that local Premiership clubs in City and Stellenbosch unwillingly held their preseason camps outside the province.
Stellenbosch's home venue, Danie Craven Stadium, and their alternative ground, Athlone Stadium, are currently undergoing rehabilitation of the playing surfaces due to damage caused to the pitches by wet weather conditions in recent weeks.
The situation forced Stellies to take their CAF Confederation Cup first preliminary round second leg against a Swazi side to Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium last Saturday, with their second leg of the MTN8 semifinal against Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday also going to be played in Durban.
