Stellenbosch defenders Thabo Moloisane and Kyle Jurgens are bullish about the prospect of upsetting Mamelodi Sundowns.
Stellenbosch and Sundowns will trade blows in the first leg of the MTN8 semifinals at Lucas Moripe Stadium tomorrow night (7pm). Stellies are still high in confidence after thumping Swazi side Nsingizini Hotspurs 5-0 in the second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup at Moses Mabhida Stadium at the weekend.
"We've been here [in Durban] for five days now, starting the CAF game with a very good result, a [confidence] boosting result as well going into the Sundowns game. We have tried by all means to sharpen up to make sure we get a favourable result,'' Moloisane said during a press conference at Durban's Tsogo Sun Hotel yesterday.
"Playing Sundowns is never easy but I believe that we are a very competitive team. We are going to make sure that we try to stamp our authority as well ... all we want is to go to Pretoria and win this first leg.''
The 20-year-old Jurgens, who's poised to play regularly as a right-back this season after the departure of skipper Deano van Rooyen, believes both teams have an equal chance to win tomorrow.
"Personally, I'd take any game because I believe all the teams in the PSL are good ... you don't know what to expect on the day, so going into this week's semifinal against Sundowns, it's 50/50. Every team is as competitive as the other. One thing about us is we are always focused on our team,'' Jurgens said.
Stellies' Moloisane and Jurgens confident they can stun Downs
Defenders count on team's pedigree for cup upsets
Image: BackpagePix
As his last season's partner in crime at the heart of defence Olivier Touré is currently out of the playing squad after submitting a transfer request, Moloisane has insisted that this was not a big deal for him. Moloisane has heaped praise on Athenkosi Mcaba, who he's been partnering with at central defence in recent games.
"I've always said that I want to be a team's player first. It's not about who I play with and it's not about who's there and who's not there. We have training sessions where I get to play with different partners, so not having Touré doesn't change anything. Athi's an exceptional player as well ... a top partner and we get along well,'' Moloisane said.
The second leg is billed for Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday (3pm).
