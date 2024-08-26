Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker has revealed that star player Ismael Touré has submitted a transfer request as he wants to go and play in Europe.
Touré didn’t feature for Stellies in their two-legged CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round against Eswatini side Nsingizini Hotspur, where they won 8-0 on aggregate.
Kaizer Chiefs, SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates are also believed to have shown interest in the Ivorian who was one of the most outstanding centre-backs in the domestic league last season.
Speaking after they beat Nsingizini 5-0 in the second leg on Saturday at Moses Mabhida Stadium, Barker said they have not received any offers yet.
“Touré, at this stage, is a difficult one. Hopefully, the European window closes at the end of August. He has ambitions, that’s where he desperately wants to go,” Barker told the media.
“At this stage, nothing has materialised and if the window does close, he will have to get on with things. But for now, we felt it was a type of opposition and a game that we didn't need to add further stress at this stage.
“So, I’m sure by this time next week [Saturday], we will have a clear indication of the way forward.”
Stellies wait to see if Touré gets European offer
Defender missed CAF tie after handing in transfer request
Meanwhile, Stellies will now face AS Vita in the second preliminary round on September 13 at home and September 20 away and Barker expects the Congo side to test them.
“One of the giants on the continent, a big team and it will be a different challenge for us. To ease into the tournament like we have done does help, but I just need to remind the players that it is not going to be like this,” he said.
“They are coming here first, I just hope we can play in Cape Town and if we can’t we will come back here [Durban], I have to go and analyse them. They are playing two league matches before we play them.
“We will have to do some homework on them. They are a really strong team physically and I think if they play their game like they usually play on astro turf it will be something new for us.”
Lehlohonolo Mojela, Langelihle Phili, Andre de Jong, Omega Mdaka and Mervin Boji were all on target as Stellies confirmed their place in the second round.
