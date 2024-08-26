Soccer

City aim to shut the back door to conquer Bucs

Keeper Keet banks on teammates to book cup spot

26 August 2024 - 07:00
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Darren Keet during the Cape Town City FC media open day at Hartleyvale Training Ground on August 22, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image: Ziyaad Douglas

Cape Town City goalkeeper Darren Keet has made it clear they aim to avoid conceding and score a few goals against Orlando Pirates, insisting there was no reason for them to fail to do that.

City host Pirates in the first leg of the MTN8 semifinal at Cape Town Stadium tomorrow night (7pm). The Citizens beat Polokwane 1-0 away in the quarterfinals nearly three weeks ago. The second leg is billed for Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

“Playing at home first, the most important thing is to get a couple of goals and to keep a clean sheet to take away to Orlando,'' Keet said.

“It's always going to be a hell of a task but we're prepared for it... we've got a stable defence, we've got a stable team at the moment and there's no reason we shouldn't be able to do it. Clean sheets are always vitally important for keepers and for the rest of the team.''

The City shot-stopper also explained why they didn't need extra motivation to beat the Buccaneers, who are also the defending champions of this competition. Keet sounded upbeat that they will win, lauding the hard work they put in during their preseason as he always banks on their squad, which has been reinforced with seasoned campaigners such as former Pirates man Fortune Makaringe, Haashim Domingo and Kamohelo Mokotjo, among others.

“I don't think we need extra motivation. I think the magnitude of the game in itself is an occasion... usually it [their meeting with Pirates] is a spectacle and we are just happy to have a chance to have a go at them,'' Keet said.

“We've been working hard, we've had a long preseason, so it will be an interesting game... we're well-prepared for it. A semifinal is a motivation itself to get to the final, it doesn't matter who we come up against. We've put together a decent squad this season, so we are looking forward to the games against Pirates and the season ahead.''

