Soccer

Busy schedule delights Riveiro as Bucs tune up

Coach welcomes competitive games while other teams idle

26 August 2024 - 06:30
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Orlando Pirates playing against Disciples FC of Madagascar during their CAF match at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.
Orlando Pirates playing against Disciples FC of Madagascar during their CAF match at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Viewing it as a chance to mature, Orlando Pirates tactician Jose Riveiro appears to like the fact that theyve already played three competitive games while the majority of PSL teams havent played even a single official match this season.

Its a strange season right now. Weve played three finals already (referring to the knockout games theyve played so far) and the league hasnt even started and football hasnt started for most of PSL teams, Riveiro said.

It [playing competitive games before the start of the league] is an opportunity for us to get more mature. We cant hide right now in this moment of the season... nobody can hide because every football fans eyes are on us because nobody else is playing, so I guess if you want to see football right now in SA, its been about Pirates.

In what was their third game of the season, Pirates thumped Malagasy side Disciples 4-0 in the second leg of the CAF Champions League first preliminary round at Orlando Stadium on Friday. The first leg ended goalless in Mauritius.

While most teams will open their season campaigns on the weekend of September 14-15, as the Premiership kicks off, Pirates are back in action tomorrow when they travel to Cape Town City for the first leg of the MTN8 semifinals at Cape Town Stadium (7pm). Pirates earned their MTN8 last-four slot by beating SuperSport United 3-1 in their first game of the season earlier this month.

Riveiro has lauded his troops for securing the MTN8 semifinal spot as they aim to win the competition for a third time on the trot. The second leg against City is at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

The boys are doing a good job. They have managed to get the results, putting us again in the semifinals, where we have the opportunity to play another final, thats our aim and wish. Its good to get maturity and thats for me what we need to capitalise out of these three first games of the season,' Riveiro said.

SowetanLIVE

Pirates coach Riveiro ready for Jwaneng or Africa Stars in Champions League next round

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has told his players the Champions League second preliminary round tie against either Jwaneng Galaxy of Botswana ...
Sport
2 days ago

Pirates through to Caf Champions League next round

Orlando Pirates demonstrated their eagerness to make their mark in this year's Caf Champions League as they trounced Madagascan side Disciples FC 4-0 ...
Sport
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Dr Mbongiseni Buthelezi on civil society's efforts to fight poverty, inequality
Celebrate Women’s Month with Chateau Del Rei