Stellies to face Congo giants Vita Club in the next round of Confed Cup

Stellenbosch FC are through to the second preliminary round of the Caf Confederation Cup after thrashing eSwatini side Nsingizini Hotspur 8-0 on aggregate in two legs, both at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Steve Barker's team completed the rout by beating Nsingizini 5-0 in the second leg on Saturday, after they had won 3-0 in the first leg last week.

Goals by Lehlogonolo Mojela, Langelihle Phili, Andre de Jong, Omega Mdaka and Mervin Boji confirmed Stellies place in the second round where they’ll face more stiffer opponents, Vita Club of Congo, on September 13 at home and September 20 away.

Stellies are making their first appearance in any of the two Caf Inter-club competitions after finishing third in the SA league last season.

Meanwhile, South Africa will have two teams in the finals of the 2024 Caf Women’s Champions League after University of Western Cape (UWC) beat Gaborone United 9-8 on penalties in the Cosafa regional final at Mpira Stadium, Blantyre, Malawi, on Saturday

The match had finished 1-1 after 120 minutes before UWC won in sudden death on penalties. UWC join Mamelodi Sundowns, who are the defending champions, in the finals to later this year at a venue and dates yet to be confirmed by Caf.