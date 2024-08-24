Soccer

Stellies to face Congo giants Vita Club in the next round of Confed Cup

25 August 2024 - 10:30
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
Unathi Mdaka of Stellenbosch FC celebrates scoring during the CAF Champions League match against Nsingizini at Moses Mabhida Stadium on August 24, 2024.
Unathi Mdaka of Stellenbosch FC celebrates scoring during the CAF Champions League match against Nsingizini at Moses Mabhida Stadium on August 24, 2024.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Stellenbosch FC are through to the second preliminary round of the Caf Confederation Cup after thrashing eSwatini side Nsingizini Hotspur 8-0 on aggregate in two legs, both at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Steve Barker's team completed the rout by beating Nsingizini 5-0 in the second leg on Saturday, after they had won 3-0 in the first leg last week.

Goals by Lehlogonolo Mojela, Langelihle Phili, Andre de Jong, Omega Mdaka and Mervin Boji confirmed Stellies place in the second round where they’ll face more stiffer opponents, Vita Club of Congo, on September 13 at home and September 20 away. 

Stellies are making their first appearance in any of the two Caf Inter-club competitions after finishing third in the SA league last season.

Meanwhile, South Africa will have two teams in the finals of the 2024 Caf Women’s Champions League after University of Western Cape (UWC) beat Gaborone United 9-8 on penalties in the Cosafa regional final at Mpira Stadium, Blantyre, Malawi, on Saturday

The match had finished 1-1 after 120 minutes before UWC won in sudden death on penalties. UWC join Mamelodi Sundowns, who are the defending champions, in the finals to later this year at a venue and dates yet to be confirmed by Caf.

Pirates through to Caf Champions League next round

Orlando Pirates demonstrated their eagerness to make their mark in this year's Caf Champions League as they trounced Madagascan side Disciples FC 4-0 ...
Sport
1 day ago

Hard work is key for Cape Town Spurs to win promotion – Luke Baartman

Cape Town Spurs sensation Luke Baartman has no doubts that the Urban Warriors will be back in the Premiership for the 2025/26 season, lauding coach ...
Sport
2 days ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Hamas in Gaza | Jerusalem Dateline - August 23, 2024
Dr Mbongiseni Buthelezi on civil society's efforts to fight poverty, inequality