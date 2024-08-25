Haaland can etch name up with Messi and Ronaldo, says Guardiola

Pep Guardiola believes Erling Haaland could etch his name alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi among the game's greatest strikers with his “ridiculous” scoring numbers.

Haaland bagged a hat-trick in City's 4-1 win over Ipswich Town on Saturday, the 10th for the Premier League club.

“The numbers are ridiculous,” Guardiola said. “He can compete in terms of goals with Cristiano and Messi.

“The numbers are unbelievable at his age. He's an incredible threat, hopefully he can be here for many years.”

Two games into the season and the 24-year-old Haaland has four goals in what could well be a third consecutive Golden Boot campaign. His overall record at the club is 94 goals in 101 appearances.