Orlando Pirates demonstrated their eagerness to make their mark in this year's Caf Champions League as they trounced Madagascan side Disciples FC 4-0 at Orlando Stadium on Friday night in the first preliminary round.
Pirates had come to this match with some people doubting their real mettle after they had drawn 0-0 against Disciples in the first leg which was played in Mauritius last Sunday.
First-half goals by Andoniaina Andrianavalona (an own goal), Relebohile Mofokeng and Patrick Maswanganyi in the first 30 minutes clearly indicated where the result of this game was going as the visitors failed to create even a single chance to test Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine in what turned out to be a one-sided first 45 minutes.
Karim Kimvuidi completed the rout with a delicious strike in the referee's optional time to give the Buccaneers a deserved victory.
Pirates through to Caf Champions League next round
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
The Islanders tried to get their act together in the second half but they just couldn't find ways to crack Jose Riveiro's side which continued to look for more openings. Sensing victory, Pirates lowered their intensity though they still had a few decent chances to stretch their lead in the second stanza.
Pirates, winners of this competition in 1995 and losing finalists in 2013, last qualified for the group stages in 2018-2019 season and will be under immense pressure to do so when they meet Jwaneng Galaxy of Botswana or African Stars of Namibia.
Jwaneng, who trail Stars 1-0 going to their second leg in Gaborone on Saturday, is the team that denied Pirates a place in the group stages last year as they eliminated them in the second preliminary round.
There will be no rest for Pirates after this match as they have to prepare for their trip to Cape Town on Tuesday where they'll meet Cape Town City in the first leg of the MTN8 semifinal. Pirates host the second leg in Orlando on August 31.
