Reflecting on their victory, Riveiro was happy with the commitment of his players.
Pirates coach Riveiro ready for Jwaneng or Africa Stars in Champions League next round
Image: Alche Greeff/Gallo Images
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has told his players the Champions League second preliminary round tie against either Jwaneng Galaxy of Botswana or African Stars of Namibia is not going to be a “piece of cake”.
The Buccaneers trounced Madagascan side Disciples FC 4-0 at Orlando Stadium on Friday night in the first preliminary round to advance to the next round of the Champions League.
The victory was secured through goals by Andoniaina Andrianavalona (an own goal), Relebohile Mofokeng, Patrick Maswanganyi and Karim Kimvuidi.
In the next round, they will play against either Galaxy or Stars, who play in their preliminary round second leg in Botswana on Saturday afternoon with the Namibians leading 1-0 from the first leg.
There is history between Pirates and Jwaneng as they knocked Pirates out during the preliminary stage last season and Riveiro said they will be ready to meet whoever makes it through.
Reflecting on their victory, Riveiro was happy with the commitment of his players.
“I am giving a lot of value to the performance and the result, we were committed and responsible because we were playing for something very important for our fans, the club and ourselves as a group.
“The way we approach the beginning of the game was key. We struggled a little bit and I think they had their first shot on target towards the end of the first half during the period where we defended too low.
“It is something we don't like but it was provoked by the opponent and we tried to correct as the game went on. In the second half, maybe by purpose, we played a little bit according to the result by being a little bit conservative.
“We had possession but not so much in the half of the opponents as much as we liked. We tried to get a little bit more later in the match with Karim and Evidence Makgopa, especially Makgopa because he tried to give us more time on the ball.
“When they were 3-0 down, they tried everything to get one goal to give them hope but we managed to protect our goalkeeper Sipho Chaine very well.”
