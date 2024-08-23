“All these youngsters are growing and getting better and better because of the quality that we brought in. It makes my job a bit difficult now compared to last season. This season, the youngsters are ready, the level of competition at training is good, which is extremely important for us.”
Tinkler also believes they will have more options on the bench compared to last season and that he is excited ahead of the season.
“Bringing in the qualities that Haashim Domingo brings, Fortune [Makaringe] brings and others, so we have so many options now where if I turn and look at the bench, I can say to myself that there is a lot of quality that can come and help us,” he said. “I think that's a positive for me.”
The former Bafana Bafana midfield strongman added that they won't be bringing in more new signings as they are happy with what they have.
“This is the biggest squad we have had since I have been at Cape Town City. As I said, the youngsters have stepped up ... four or five [of them].
“Now I'm sitting with a 30-man squad. If you compare it to the other clubs you will say that's not a big squad. But for me it is, we used to work with 24 or 25 maximum, already I have a headache in terms of doing XI vs XI guys sitting out not being involved.”
Tinkler pleased with depth in his 30-man squad
City coach spoiled for choice this season
Image: Ziyaad Douglas/Gallo Images
Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler says he is spoilt for choice this season as he believes they have enough depth in their squad.
The Citizens have been very active in the transfer market this season and have brought quality players like Prins Tjiueza, experienced midfielder Haashim Domingo, youngster Kayden Francis, Fortune Makaringe, Elson Sithole and Lefa Aphane, to mention but just a few, as they aim for a strong push.
Tinkler is satisfied with the squad as he believes they have enough balance after bringing in the experienced players to mix it up with the youth.
“I think we have done a very good job in terms of players that we have brought in for this season. I think we have a lot more depth in our squad,” Tinkler told the media during the MTN8 press conference ahead of their semifinal first leg against Orlando Pirates at Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday.
“The good thing about last season was the amount of youngsters we gave opportunities, bringing in those new faces.
“All these youngsters are growing and getting better and better because of the quality that we brought in. It makes my job a bit difficult now compared to last season. This season, the youngsters are ready, the level of competition at training is good, which is extremely important for us.”
Tinkler also believes they will have more options on the bench compared to last season and that he is excited ahead of the season.
“Bringing in the qualities that Haashim Domingo brings, Fortune [Makaringe] brings and others, so we have so many options now where if I turn and look at the bench, I can say to myself that there is a lot of quality that can come and help us,” he said. “I think that's a positive for me.”
The former Bafana Bafana midfield strongman added that they won't be bringing in more new signings as they are happy with what they have.
“This is the biggest squad we have had since I have been at Cape Town City. As I said, the youngsters have stepped up ... four or five [of them].
“Now I'm sitting with a 30-man squad. If you compare it to the other clubs you will say that's not a big squad. But for me it is, we used to work with 24 or 25 maximum, already I have a headache in terms of doing XI vs XI guys sitting out not being involved.”
Tinkler highlights areas City need to improve
Cape Town City through to MTN8 last four after narrow win against Sekhukhune
Experienced players to boost City's title hopes
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos