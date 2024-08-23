With one foot in the second preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup after their 3-0 victory over Nsingizini Hotspur in the first leg, Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker is likely to rotate his side when they host the Eswatini side in the return leg at Moses Mabhida Stadium tomorrow (3pm).
Barker hinted after the match that he is likely to rotate the squad around as he has one eye on the MTN8 semi-final first leg against Mamelodi Sundowns at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday.
Stellies 3-0 victory in the first leg away means they have an advantage heading into the return leg at Moses Mabhida Stadium, having also scored three away goals.
“I think a 3-0 scoreline is better than going goalless or even 0-1 down, but one has to be careful with the scoreline. The early goal that we concede might give the opposition a little bit of hope,” Barker said.
“Yes, a good scoreline and the tie is firmly in our hands and it is how we approach it in the second leg. It helps us a bit.”
In the first leg, Stellies capitalised on the errors Nsingizini committed to scoring their three goals and Barker said they would try to apply pressure again to force their opponents into making mistakes again.
“It's a situation that if I was the opposition I would look at the glass half-full. I would say the goals we conceded are preventable. We should have dealt with it better,” he said.
“Therefore, we have to go into the next game and not make similar errors and look at it as a positive. I am looking at my side. I will say yes, maybe the goals were not well worked but through applying pressure.
“Getting the balls in the right areas, getting the balls into the box. Once you get the ball into the box anything can happen.
“And all three goals developed from getting the ball in the right areas.”
Barker will trust that Andre de Jong, Devin Titus, and Fawaaz Basadien have their scoring boots on after being on target in the first leg.
Stellies set to rotate squad against Nsingizini in Confed Cup
Capoe side prepares for semifinal against Sundowns
Image: Darren Stewart
